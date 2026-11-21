Dr. Bryan Brulotte, MStJ GCJ CD, is chairman of Sterling Trust and author of A Road Map for Canada.Canada faces a growing economic and geopolitical vulnerability that deserves far more attention than it is receiving. As Western governments struggle with mounting debt, persistent deficits, and rising borrowing costs, the temptation to rely on inexpensive Chinese imports to suppress inflation is becoming increasingly attractive. But what appears to be an economic solution could become a serious strategic liability.Are Western governments increasingly prepared to import Chinese deflation to make their enormous debt burdens more manageable? The implications for Canada extend well beyond monetary policy. They touch the foundations of our industrial capacity, national security, economic sovereignty, and long-term prosperity.For decades, Western governments accumulated enormous debts under exceptionally favourable borrowing conditions. Low interest rates encouraged spending commitments that are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. Today, higher borrowing costs mean governments must allocate growing portions of public revenues toward servicing existing debt, leaving fewer resources for defence, infrastructure, healthcare, and productive investment.Importing inexpensive Chinese-manufactured goods offers temporary relief by moderating consumer prices and potentially reducing inflationary pressures. However, this strategy contains a fundamental contradiction: suppressing inflation through foreign manufacturing may simultaneously weaken the domestic economic activity required to finance government obligations. Cheaper imports do not necessarily produce a stronger economy, nor do they guarantee lower long-term borrowing costs when investors begin questioning fiscal sustainability..China is not simply another trading partner. It is an authoritarian state pursuing an increasingly assertive geopolitical strategy, supported by enormous industrial capacity, state-directed investment and ambitions to reshape the international order. Its ability to produce electric vehicles, batteries, telecommunications equipment, and critical technologies at competitive prices presents genuine economic opportunities, but also significant strategic risks.Canada has already experienced the consequences of excessive dependence on concentrated foreign supply chains. The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in essential manufacturing, while geopolitical tensions demonstrated how trade relationships can become instruments of political pressure. China's previous restrictions on Canadian agricultural products should remind us that economic interdependence does not necessarily guarantee political restraint.For a middle power such as Canada, maintaining diversified supply chains, domestic industrial capabilities, and dependable security partnerships is not protectionism. It is prudent national risk management. We cannot afford to confuse short-term commercial advantages with long-term strategic security.Canada's prosperity has been built upon an extraordinarily integrated North American economy. Our automotive, aerospace, energy, agricultural, and advanced manufacturing industries depend upon continental supply chains, investment flows, and market access. At a time when the United States is increasingly emphasizing domestic manufacturing and strategic industrial independence, Canada must be particularly careful not to undermine its competitive position.Replacing North American production with inexpensive Chinese imports may deliver short-term consumer savings while accelerating the erosion of Canadian employment, investment, and technological capacity. The consequences would extend well beyond economics, affecting our ability to sustain defence capabilities, support critical infrastructure, and maintain independent strategic judgment. A nation that progressively loses its industrial base inevitably compromises its economic resilience and strategic autonomy.Canada does not need economic isolation, nor should we abandon commercial engagement with China. We need economic resilience, supported by fiscal discipline, competitive taxation, regulatory reform, productivity growth, and investment in industries essential to national sovereignty. Trade diversification remains important, but genuine diversification must reduce strategic dependence rather than simply exchange one vulnerability for another..Our government must recognize that monetary policy cannot indefinitely compensate for structural economic weaknesses or excessive public spending. Equally important, Canadian investors must understand that lower inflation does not automatically translate into lower financial risk, particularly when deteriorating fiscal credibility threatens long-term government bond valuations. Economic policy must therefore balance affordability, productive capacity, fiscal sustainability, and national security.Ultimately, Canada's greatest economic asset is not access to inexpensive foreign goods. It is our capacity to innovate, produce, compete, and remain sovereign in an increasingly uncertain world. We should welcome affordable products, but never confuse lower prices with greater national prosperity.Economic security is national security. Canada cannot afford to sacrifice one in pursuit of the illusion of the other.Dr. Bryan Brulotte, MStJ GCJ CD, is chairman of Sterling Trust and author of A Road Map for Canada.