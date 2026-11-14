Opinion

BRULOTTE: Ottawa can't grow the Army by gutting the Reserves

Canada can't expand its military by shrinking its part-time soldiers. Cutting Reserve training now undermines every promise of national mobilization.
Cuts to Reserve training undermine Ottawa’s plans to grow Canada’s Army.
Cuts to Reserve training undermine Ottawa’s plans to grow Canada’s Army.Image courtesy of AI
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