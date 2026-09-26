Opinion

BRULOTTE: Putin’s real target is NATO’s will to fight

By weaponizing plausible deniability and nuclear threats, Moscow is counting on NATO leaders to debate attribution while the Kremlin seizes the initiative.
Vladimir Putin and NATO
Vladimir Putin and NATOImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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