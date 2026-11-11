Opinion

BRULOTTE: Remembrance Day must be about defending Canada, not just mourning it

Honouring the fallen means rebuilding the forces that protect our freedoms.
A veteran and a younger service member pause at Ottawa’s National War Memorial in this Remembrance Day illustration.
A veteran and a younger service member pause at Ottawa’s National War Memorial in this Remembrance Day illustration.Image courtesy of AI
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Canadian Armed Forces
Veterans
Remembrance Day
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