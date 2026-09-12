Opinion

BRULOTTE: The dangerous illusion of Putin’s peace — a ceasefire without deterrence means a future war

With European defence spending dwarfing Russia’s, the barrier to a lasting settlement isn’t a lack of resources — it’s a lack of political will.
Putin split face
Putin split faceImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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