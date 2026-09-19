Opinion

BRULOTTE: The North Atlantic is a strategic front again — Canada is not ready

Russia is rebuilding its military power in the High North, China is pushing deeper into the Arctic, and NATO is refocusing on the Atlantic approaches. Canada can no longer afford to treat geography as a substitute for military capability.
Russian Submarine
Russian SubmarineImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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North Atlantic
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