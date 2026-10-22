BRULOTTE: Trump’s diesel deal — a gift to Putin?

Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors.President Donald Trump has made a decision that deserves serious examination by Canadians and our NATO allies. His agreement with Vladimir Putin to facilitate Russian diesel exports, combined with pressure on Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries, raises an uncomfortable question: Is Washington advancing peace or strengthening Russia while weakening Ukraine?I understand Trump's determination to lower energy prices for American families, farmers, and businesses. Diesel is essential to agriculture, transportation, construction, and the movement of goods throughout North America. However, reducing fuel prices cannot justify undermining the economic and military pressure intended to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.On October 9, Trump announced an agreement allowing Russia to release an initial 300,000 tonnes of diesel, with additional supplies promised thereafter. Washington subsequently relaxed restrictions affecting Russian diesel transactions, reversing an important element of Western economic pressure against Moscow. The administration argues that the arrangement will ease fuel prices and encourage negotiations, but the strategic benefits remain uncertain.The timing is significant. With American congressional elections approaching on November 3, rising diesel prices have become a political liability for the administration. The conflict involving Iran has also disrupted global petroleum markets, creating supply pressures that cannot reasonably be attributed primarily to Ukrainian attacks against Russian refineries.Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly criticized those Ukrainian operations. His administration has reportedly pressured Kyiv to suspend attacks against Russian petroleum infrastructure, even as Russian missiles and drones continue striking Ukrainian cities and energy facilities. This creates a troubling imbalance between the country defending its sovereignty and the aggressor responsible for starting the war.Ukraine's refinery campaign is not incidental to the conflict. It represents an important component of Kyiv's asymmetric strategy to impose military and economic costs on Russia. Understanding its significance is essential to evaluating Washington's intervention..Ukraine cannot match Russia's population, industrial capacity, or strategic depth. Instead, its armed forces increasingly employ long-range drones and precision strikes against facilities supporting Russian military operations. Refineries, fuel depots, and petroleum distribution networks can constitute legitimate military objectives when they contribute effectively to military action and attacks comply with international humanitarian law.These operations impose costs extending beyond immediate physical damage. Russia must repair facilities, reorganize fuel distribution, divert air-defence resources, and confront disruptions to an industry essential to its economy. Although individual strikes do not necessarily produce permanent reductions in petroleum output, their cumulative effect complicates Moscow's ability to sustain a prolonged war.There is an important distinction between attacking infrastructure supporting military operations and indiscriminately attacking civilian facilities. Ukraine's right of self-defence does not eliminate its obligations under the laws of armed conflict. Nevertheless, legitimate military objectives inside Russia do not become immune from attack simply because their destruction creates economic inconvenience elsewhere.The larger concern is that Washington appears prepared to surrender leverage before Putin has demonstrated a meaningful willingness to reciprocate. On October 11, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire. Such an arrangement would be welcome if genuinely reciprocal, independently verifiable, and capable of protecting civilians from attacks on essential services.Unfortunately, announcing a ceasefire is considerably easier than enforcing one. Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure reportedly continued despite Trump's declaration, while Kyiv expressed willingness to consider a reciprocal arrangement. Without confirmed Russian compliance, the proposed ceasefire remains an uncertain diplomatic undertaking rather than an established military reality.The strategic contradiction is difficult to ignore. Ukraine faces pressure to stop damaging infrastructure supporting Russia's war economy, while Moscow continues attacking facilities upon which Ukrainian civilians depend. Unless reciprocal obligations are established and independently verified, an energy ceasefire risks protecting Russian assets without providing equivalent protection to innocent civilians..Opposition to the diesel arrangement has emerged within the United States itself. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have questioned its legality and consequences for American national security. Their concerns reflect the possibility that sanctions relief could provide Moscow with additional revenue without securing corresponding concessions towards ending the war.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also criticized the arrangement, warning that it could undermine efforts to pressure Putin into serious negotiations. Her intervention demonstrates that this disagreement extends beyond Washington and Kyiv. It raises questions about the strategic consistency of the Western alliance.NATO's credibility depends upon more than military spending and declarations of solidarity. It requires members to maintain coherent objectives, particularly when confronting an adversary prepared to exploit political divisions. If sanctions are relaxed whenever their economic consequences become inconvenient, Moscow gains an incentive to prolong negotiations rather than make substantive compromises.There is also a broader lesson about deterrence. Adversaries assess Western resolve through actions, not speeches or diplomatic announcements. When concessions are offered without enforceable commitments, the negotiating position of the aggressor can improve while that of the defending nation deteriorates.This does not mean Trump should abandon negotiations with Putin. Diplomacy remains essential, and the United States possesses influence that no other NATO member can replicate. Trump has also confirmed that American intelligence sharing with Ukraine continues, an important reassurance amid reports of possible restrictions.But effective negotiations require leverage, reciprocity, and credible consequences when commitments are violated. The Kremlin's suggestion that the diesel agreement could open the door to broader economic cooperation with Washington makes those safeguards particularly important. Russia should not receive expanding commercial benefits while its military campaign continues without meaningful restraint..Canada must approach this dispute with clarity, discipline, and an understanding of its national interests. Prime Minister Mark Carney has opposed the diesel arrangement while expressing support for a genuine energy ceasefire that protects civilians. These positions are compatible, provided Ottawa insists upon verifiable Russian compliance rather than accepting unilateral Ukrainian restraint.Canada should maintain sanctions against Moscow, strengthen enforcement with European allies, and continue supplying Ukraine with air-defence equipment, ammunition, and counter-drone capabilities. We should support Ukraine's right to conduct lawful military operations against legitimate military objectives. Equally important, Ottawa should insist that any negotiated restrictions apply reciprocally and include consequences for violations.Canada also has an economic role to play. As a major energy producer and America's largest petroleum supplier, we should accelerate commercially viable energy infrastructure and strengthen North American supply security. Greater production, refining capacity, and transportation infrastructure would reduce vulnerability to international disruptions without creating additional revenue opportunities for Russia.None of this requires an unnecessary confrontation with Washington. The United States remains Canada's indispensable defence partner, largest trading partner, and principal ally. Our interests are best served through frank discussions, practical cooperation, and a shared commitment to preventing further Russian aggression.Conservatives should recognize that peace through strength requires more than a willingness to negotiate. It requires maintaining the economic, military, and diplomatic pressure that gives negotiations their purpose. A settlement reached by weakening the victim while rewarding the aggressor risks creating conditions for another conflict.The ultimate question is not whether American consumers deserve affordable diesel. They certainly do, but that objective must be balanced against the security interests of Ukraine and the wider Western alliance. Russia cannot reasonably expect to enjoy the economic benefits of peace while continuing to wage war.Peace in Ukraine must rest upon enforceable commitments, credible deterrence, and respect for national sovereignty. Canada should support negotiations that produce a durable settlement while opposing premature concessions that undermine Ukraine's ability to defend itself. Peace through strength must remain more than a slogan; it must guide our actions when the consequences become inconvenient.Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors.