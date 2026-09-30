Opinion

BRULOTTE: Truth before reconciliation — beyond the headlines of residential schools

Separating historical fact from public perception in the residential schools debate.
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Kamloops Indian Residential SchoolImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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