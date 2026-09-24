Opinion

BRULOTTE: Truth, duty, and the Arbour Report — where the military review went wrong

The Arbour Report missed the mark on the Royal Military College and the future of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Royal Military College cadets
Royal Military College cadetsImage courtesy of Royal Military College/ChatGPT
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