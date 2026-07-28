Opinion

BRULOTTE: Ukraine is proving that industrial power still wins wars

Ukraine is proving that industrial capacity and technological agility can shatter numerical advantages, delivering a stark warning to democracies like Canada that have neglected their defence budgets.
An elite Ukrainian sniper
An elite Ukrainian sniperUkraine military
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