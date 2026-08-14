BRULOTTE: Why NATO matters more than ever to Canada

Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He holds a doctorate in business and brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors. He recently joined the NATO Association of Canada as Vice Chairman.Canadians often think of NATO as Europe's security alliance. It is not. NATO is Canada's first line of defence because every day the Alliance deters conflict abroad, it reduces the likelihood that Canada will ever have to confront that conflict at home. Supporting NATO is therefore not an act of charity toward Europe. It is one of the smartest investments Canada can make in its own security, prosperity, and sovereignty.The international security environment has changed fundamentally. Russia's invasion of Ukraine ended three decades of relative stability in Europe and reminded the world that large-scale conventional war remains a reality. At the same time, China's rapid military modernization, technological ambitions, and growing strategic partnership with Russia have transformed global security into an interconnected contest stretching from Europe to the Indo-Pacific and into the Arctic. Geography alone no longer guarantees Canada's security.NATO has responded with remarkable speed and determination. Today, the Alliance comprises 32 democratic nations, protects approximately one billion citizens, and represents well over half of the world's economic output, making it the most powerful political and military alliance ever assembled. Rather than weakening, NATO is undergoing its most significant renewal since the end of the Cold War as Allies modernize their armed forces, strengthen deterrence, and prepare for an era of sustained strategic competition.The Alliance's renewed sense of purpose is reflected not only in words but in action. European Allies and Canada have increased defence spending dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine, while NATO leaders have committed to investing up to 5% of GDP in defence and defence-related resilience by 2035. Governments across Europe are rebuilding military capabilities, expanding ammunition production, modernizing air and missile defences, and strengthening their defence industries. These represent the most significant investments in European security in more than a generation..Canada has every reason to support this transformation because our security has always depended upon strong alliances. While the United States remains NATO's indispensable leader, Washington is increasingly focused on the long-term strategic challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific. That reality means European Allies must assume greater responsibility for continental defence, and Canada must do its part to reinforce the transatlantic partnership. Collective defence succeeds only when every Ally contributes credible capabilities.Fortunately, Canada possesses strategic advantages that few countries can match. We have the world's longest Arctic coastline, abundant reserves of critical minerals essential to advanced defence technologies, and internationally competitive aerospace, artificial intelligence, cyber, and advanced manufacturing sectors. These are not simply economic strengths. They are strategic assets that can enhance both Canada's security and NATO's long-term resilience.The Arctic demonstrates why NATO matters so profoundly to Canada's future. Russia continues to expand its military presence across the High North, while China has steadily increased its interest in Arctic shipping routes, scientific research, and strategic investment. Canada's northern approaches are therefore no longer solely matters of sovereignty. They have become an integral component of NATO's collective defence, making cooperation with our Allies more important than at any point in recent history.Ukraine has also taught an equally important lesson. Modern wars are won not only by courageous soldiers but by nations capable of sustaining industrial production over many years. Ammunition, drones, precision weapons, satellites, cyber capabilities, and resilient supply chains have become as important as tanks and fighter aircraft. Military power and industrial capacity are now inseparable, requiring governments to view defence policy and economic policy as complementary pillars of national security..Canada should seize this moment to modernize defence procurement, strengthen the Canadian Armed Forces, expand domestic defence manufacturing, and invest in Arctic infrastructure. These initiatives would improve military readiness while creating highly skilled jobs, stimulating technological innovation, strengthening critical supply chains, and reinforcing Canada's strategic influence within the Alliance. Defence investments should therefore be viewed not simply as expenditures but as investments in Canada's long-term security and economic competitiveness.For more than seventy-five years, NATO has preserved peace among its members because potential adversaries understood that aggression against one Ally would be met by the collective strength of all. That principle remains as relevant today as it was in 1949, but credible deterrence now requires sustained political commitment, modern military capabilities, resilient industries, and technological leadership. Peace is preserved not by hope, but by preparedness.Canada has benefited enormously from the peace, stability, and prosperity that NATO has helped preserve for generations. As the Alliance adapts to a more dangerous and competitive world, Canada should not simply participate in that transformation. We should help lead it. NATO is Canada's first line of defence, and strengthening the Alliance is ultimately one of the most important investments we can make in protecting Canada's future.Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He holds a doctorate in business and brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors. He recently joined the NATO Association of Canada as Vice Chairman.