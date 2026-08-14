Opinion

BRULOTTE: Why NATO matters more than ever to Canada

Geography won't protect us from Russia and China in the Arctic, and treating NATO as foreign charity is a dangerous failure of national security.
NATO Summit 2025
NATO Summit 2025Image courtesy of NATO
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