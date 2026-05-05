BURTON: A smoke-free generation or a slippery slope? Public health, personal freedom, and the expanding reach of the state

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.The United Kingdom’s proposed “smoke-free generation” policy — enshrined in the recent Tobacco and Vapes Bill — would prohibit the sale of tobacco to anyone born after 2008. It is a bold and, in many respects, unprecedented step: not merely regulating smoking, but attempting to phase it out entirely by design.On its face, the objective is difficult to dispute. Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United Kingdom, responsible for roughly 80,000 deaths annually, alongside tens of thousands more linked to second-hand smoke. The strain on the public healthcare system — estimated to be billions of pounds each year — is significant, as is the broader economic cost. If a government can prevent future generations from ever taking up smoking, the argument goes, it has a moral obligation to do so.And yet, policies of this kind cannot be evaluated solely on outcomes. They must also be judged by the principles they establish — and the direction in which they point to regarding democratic societies.For decades, Western governments have approached harmful behaviors through regulation rather than outright bans. Tobacco taxes, graphic warning labels, advertising restrictions, and public smoking limits all sought to discourage rather than eliminate choice.The UK’s new approach marks a clear philosophical shift. It moves from influencing behaviour to removing the option altogether — at least for a defined segment of the population.That distinction matters. A government that discourages acknowledges individual autonomy while attempting to shape better outcomes. A government that prohibits signals something different: that certain choices are no longer considered acceptable for individuals to make, even as adults.Supporters see this as a necessary evolution in public health policy. Critics see it as a turning point — one that lowers the threshold for state intervention in personal life..At the heart of this debate there is a changing definition of harm.Traditionally, liberal democracies have justified intervention when one person’s actions directly harm others — laws against drunk driving being the classic example. Smoking complicates that framework. While it is a personal choice, its effects extend outward: second-hand smoke, healthcare costs, lost productivity.The logic underpinning the smoke-free generation policy is straightforward: if behaviour imposes substantial long-term costs on society, the state is justified in restricting it.But that logic does not naturally stop at tobacco.Alcohol contributes to over 10,000 direct deaths annually in the UK, with broader alcohol-related mortality far higher. Medical error deaths are estimated in the range of 22,000 annually, sadly but most telling, it is said by many that this number is low by at least several factorials. Obesity — driven in part by high-fat, high-sugar diets — is linked to chronic disease and mounting healthcare costs. Sedentary lifestyles impose similar burdens.Indeed, governments are already moving in this direction. Restrictions on high-fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) food advertising are tightening. Proposals for expanded “sugar taxes” are under consideration. Alcohol policy debates increasingly include minimum pricing and advertising limits.Individually, each of these measures may be defensible. Collectively, they raise a more fundamental question: where is the limiting principle or is this, indeed, indicative of the dastardly and worrisome slippery slope?.Paternalism — government acting “for your own good” — is not new. Seatbelt laws, vaccination programs, and food safety regulations all reflect it to some degree.What is changing is not its existence, but its scope — and its acceptance.Policies like the smoke-free generation are often introduced incrementally, framed in terms of clear public benefit. Over time, this can normalize a broader role for the state in shaping personal behaviour. Citizens become more accustomed to such interventions — desensitized, the boil frog syndrome, so to speak; and governments more willing to enact them.The risk is not an abrupt transformation into authoritarianism. Liberal democracies such as the UK — and countries like Canada, which is now exploring similar legislation — retain strong institutional safeguards [or do they]: independent courts, competitive elections, and a free press [or do they], is a more worrisome and legitimate question.The more realistic concern is gradualism. The quiet expansion of what is considered acceptable government authority regarding the restrictions on its citizenry..One of the more unusual aspects of the UK policy is its creation of a permanent legal distinction between adults based solely on birth year.Two individuals — neighbors, colleagues, and even siblings — could be treated differently under the law despite both being legal adults. One may purchase tobacco; the other may not, simply because of when they were born.This challenges a foundational principle of liberal legal systems: equal treatment under the law.Proponents argue that the generational approach is pragmatic — a way to phase out smoking without imposing an immediate blanket ban. Critics counter that it introduces a form of legal asymmetry that may prove difficult to justify over time, particularly as the affected cohort ages into full adulthood.Even if justified in this instance, it establishes a precedent worth noting.The “slippery slope” argument is often dismissed as alarmist. Not every expansion of government authority leads to sweeping control over daily life.And to be clear: fears that governments will soon dictate what people wear, what music they listen to, or how far they can travel are, at least in the foreseeable future, far-fetched. Democratic institutions and public resistance provide meaningful constraints.But slippery slopes rarely operate through dramatic leaps. They unfold through incremental steps, each one modest, each one justified, each one building on the last.The more relevant question is not whether extreme scenarios will materialize, but whether the trajectory is shifting.If governments increasingly define personal behaviour as a matter of public concern — because of its aggregate impact on health systems and economic productivity — then the range of behaviours subject to regulation may continue to expand.Not infinitely, but meaningfully..Beyond philosophical concerns, there are practical ones.History suggests that prohibiting widely used substances does not eliminate demand. Instead, it often shifts it into unregulated markets. A generational ban on tobacco could create incentives for illicit trade, particularly among younger adults who are legally excluded from purchasing it.This raises issues of product safety, criminal activity, and loss of tax revenue. It also complicates enforcement: retailers must verify not just age, but eligibility based on birth year — a system that becomes more complex over time.There is also a broader question of legitimacy. Laws perceived as overreaching can erode public trust and compliance, even among those who support their underlying goals.Liberty, as James Madison cautioned, is rarely surrendered all at once, but through “gradual and silent encroachments.” Alan K. Simpson captured the same idea in describing a “long staircase” of erosion. What begins as a modest, even reasonable step can, over time, accumulate into something far more consequential — gaining a momentum that is difficult to reverse..A deeper tension lies in how such policies align with democratic principles.Laws are, in theory, expressions of collective consent. But policies like this one bind future generations — individuals who had no role in shaping them. That is not unusual in itself; environmental and fiscal policies often operate similarly.What makes this different is its focus on personal autonomy. It does not regulate shared resources or collective risks in the same way — it governs individual choice.This places a greater burden on policymakers to ensure that such restrictions are proportionate, transparent, and subject to ongoing democratic scrutiny.Canada is now considering similar measures, reflecting many of the same pressures: rising healthcare costs, aging populations, and a growing emphasis on prevention over treatment.The debate unfolding in the UK is therefore not isolated. It is part of a broader shift in how modern states approach public health — one that prioritizes long-term outcomes, often through increasingly direct forms of intervention.The question for Canadians is not simply whether such policies are effective, but whether they align with the country’s understanding of individual rights and freedoms.Two truths can coexist.Smoking causes immense harm. Reducing it is a legitimate and worthwhile public objective. Few would argue otherwise.At the same time, expanding state authority over personal behaviour—even for compelling reasons—deserves careful scrutiny. The issue is not whether this particular policy is right or wrong in isolation, but what principle it reinforces.Does it mark a reasonable evolution in public health policy? Or does it signal a shift toward a more interventionist model of governance, where personal risk-taking is increasingly constrained?The answer may be somewhere in between.Liberal democracies are defined not only by the outcomes they pursue, but by the limits they place on their own power. The challenge is to ensure that, in the pursuit of healthier societies, those limits remain visible, debated, and intact.Because once the boundary between public good and private choice begins to move, the most important question is not where it stands today — but where it will be drawn tomorrow.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.