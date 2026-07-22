Opinion

BURTON: A system adrift — Canada’s healthcare promise is failing its patients

Long wait times, doctor shortages, and a broken patient experience have eroded trust in a system once considered the pride of the nation.
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Healthcare workerCourtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
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