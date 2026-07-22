BURTON: A system adrift — Canada’s healthcare promise is failing its patients

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.For generations, Canada has taken pride in its Universal Healthcare System — a defining pillar of national identity and a symbol of fairness. It was meant to ensure that every citizen, regardless of income, could access timely, compassionate, and competent medical care. Today, however, that promise feels increasingly hollow. Across the country, patients are confronting a system that appears strained, impersonal, and, it seems, in too many cases, indifferent to patient suffering.The problem is no longer subtle. Canada’s healthcare system is not merely strained — it is failing in its most basic duty: to care for patients.What was once a relationship grounded in trust between doctor and patient is now, for many Canadians, marked by frustration, skepticism, and even resentment.The Erosion of TrustAt the heart of the problem lies a growing disconnect between physicians and the people they serve. The traditional image of the attentive, compassionate doctor — one who listens, reassures, and treats the whole person — has, in too many instances, been replaced by rushed interactions and transactional care.Patients increasingly report feeling like items on a conveyor belt rather than individuals with complex needs. Appointments are brief. Concerns are limited — often explicitly — to one or two issues per visit. Additional problems? Book another appointment. Wait weeks. Start again.This approach is not merely inconvenient — it is dehumanizing. It forces patients into the uncomfortable and often unsafe position of triaging their own health concerns, deciding which symptom deserves attention and which must wait. For individuals without medical training, this is not just unreasonable; it is dangerous..The result is predictable: missed diagnoses, delayed treatment, and growing anxiety among patients who feel unheard and dismissed.The Hippocratic Oath — Forgotten or Ignored?Physicians enter the profession under the ethical guidance of the Hippocratic Oath — a commitment to prioritize patient welfare above all else. Yet, the lived experience of many Canadians raises an uncomfortable question: has that oath become secondary to other driving forces?Canada’s prevailing fee-for-service model has created a system where volume often trumps value. Doctors are compensated per visit, not per outcome, and the structure can unintentionally reward shorter, more frequent appointments over comprehensive, patient-centred care.The consequence is a troubling shift in priorities. For too many practitioners, they are being forced to focus on maximizing billable interactions rather than delivering meaningful care. Patients are left to wonder whether their health concerns are being fully addressed — or simply managed in the most economically efficient way for the other numerous stakeholders.This perception, whether universally fair or not, is widespread and corrosive. Trust, once broken, is not easily restored.The Manufactured Doctor ShortageDefenders of the system often point to physician shortages and burnout as the primary causes of declining care standards. These are real issues — but they are not new, nor are they unavoidable..Canada has been aware of its doctor supply problem for more than half a century. Yet governments and medical institutions, including organizations such as the Canadian Medical Association, have failed to act decisively.Medical schools remain highly inward-thinking and increasingly discriminatory, despite no shortage of qualified applicants. Training capacity has not kept pace with population growth or the increasing complexity of healthcare needs. The bottleneck is not talent — it is policy.This is not an accident. It is the result of decades of decisions that have limited the supply of physicians while demand has steadily risen. The outcome is predictable: overworked doctors, underserved patients, and a system stretched to its breaking point.The Human CostLost in policy debates and funding formulas is the human toll.Patients are not just inconvenienced by the current system — they are harmed by it. Multiple appointments for related issues mean additional travel, time off work, childcare arrangements, and financial strain. For those in rural or underserved areas, these burdens are even greater.Beyond logistics lies the psychological impact. Being rushed through appointments, having concerns dismissed, or feeling like a “bother” erodes dignity and confidence. It discourages people from seeking care altogether, leading to worsening health outcomes and increased long-term costs.“Care delayed is care denied” is not just a slogan — it is a reality for millions of Canadians..A Stark Contrast AbroadThe shortcomings of Canada’s system become even more apparent when compared to healthcare experiences elsewhere. In Mexico, for example, many Canadians who access private healthcare report a markedly different experience.Appointments are often available the same or next day. Specialists can be seen within days, not months. Diagnostic tests are conducted quickly, with rapid turnaround times for results. Doctors frequently spend more time with patients, addressing multiple concerns in a single visit.The contrast is not merely about speed — it is about approach. Patients describe care that feels personal, attentive, and responsive. Yes, it involves direct payment (albeit at a reasonable cost, it appears), but the transparency and immediacy stand in sharp contrast to Canada’s increasingly bureaucratic system.This comparison is uncomfortable, embarrassing, but necessary. It challenges the assumption that Canada’s model, as currently structured, is delivering on its core promise.A Culture Shift in MedicinePerhaps the most troubling aspect of the current crisis is cultural. Medicine in Canada appears to be undergoing a shift — from a system rooted in effective and efficient service to a service increasingly influenced by economic considerations.This is not to suggest that all doctors are failing their patients. Many continue to provide exceptional care under difficult circumstances. But the system itself is fostering behaviours and incentives that undermine the very principles it was designed to uphold..Compassion, empathy, and time — once the hallmarks of good medicine — are being squeezed out by very questionable efficiency metrics and billing structures. The “bedside manner” is becoming an afterthought rather than a fundamental skill.Why Are Canadians Accepting This?Despite widespread dissatisfaction, meaningful reform has been slow. Why?Part of the answer lies in inertia. Healthcare systems are complex, and change is difficult. There is also a lingering belief that Canada’s healthcare system, while imperfect, is still among the best in the world.But this belief is increasingly at odds with reality. As wait times grow and patient experiences decline, public confidence is eroding. Canadians are beginning to question not just how the system operates, but whether it is fulfilling its most basic obligations.The Path ForwardFixing Canada’s healthcare system will require more than incremental adjustments. It demands a fundamental rethinking of priorities and structures.First, the physician supply issue must be addressed head-on. Expanding medical school capacity “substantially” and streamlining pathways for qualified professionals is essential..Second, compensation models need reform. Incentives should reward quality of care, not quantity of visits. Longer, more comprehensive appointments must be supported, not penalized.Third, there must be a renewed emphasis on patient-centred care. This means restoring the importance of communication, empathy, and trust in the doctor-patient relationship.Finally, accountability is key. Both governments and medical institutions must be held responsible for outcomes — not just budgets and policies.A System at a CrossroadsCanada’s Healthcare System is not beyond repair, but it is undeniably at a crossroads. The warning signs are clear: declining patient satisfaction, overburdened providers, and a growing perception that care is being severely compromised.The question is not whether change is needed — it is whether there is the will to pursue it.If the system continues on its current trajectory, the consequences will extend far beyond inconvenience. They will be measured in diminished health, lost trust, and a national identity that no longer aligns with reality.Canada can — and must — do better.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.