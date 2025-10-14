BURTON: Alberta’s failing classrooms: The decline of education goes far beyond funding

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry, and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.As the Alberta teachers’ strike unfolds, the public conversation has become increasingly emotional and polarized. There is no doubt that teachers deserve respect and fair compensation for the vital work they do. But if we are serious about strengthening Alberta’s education system, we must face an uncomfortable truth: the decline in K–12 education goes far deeper than funding.Throwing more money at a system that is structurally and culturally weakened will not, on its own, reverse its downward trajectory. The real problems lie in the erosion of standards, accountability, and shared responsibility across every level of the education ecosystem.For decades, we have watched the gradual decline of academic outcomes in Alberta and across North America. Parents, governments, universities, school boards, teachers, and administrators have all played a role in allowing this slide to continue. Until each group is prepared to acknowledge its part, no amount of new funding will restore the quality of education our children deserve.Let's begin with parenting. Too many children enter classrooms without the discipline, structure, or respect for learning that are foundational to success. Teachers are often expected to fill the gap left by inconsistent parenting, which places an impossible burden on schools and erodes the learning environment for everyone.At the same time, a troubling trend known as "social promotion" has taken root — advancing students to the next grade regardless of whether they have met the academic standards of the current one. This practice sends the wrong message to students and parents alike: that effort and achievement are optional.Teacher preparation and accountability also require honest examination. While many educators are passionate and capable, some lack the skills or subject matter knowledge necessary for effective instruction. Yet, due to rigid employment protections, removing consistently underperforming teachers is extremely difficult. Universities, too, must bear responsibility. Faculties of Education are graduating new teachers who often lack proficiency in math, literacy, or science — the very subjects they are expected to teach.Meanwhile, the curriculum has expanded beyond recognition. In the drive to address every social or ideological issue of the day, we have diluted focus on the academic fundamentals — English or French language proficiency, mathematics, science, and civics. Students leave high school with inflated grades but insufficient skills.Alberta's own statistics tell the story. Roughly 20% to 25% of Grade 12 graduates require upgrading in English, math, or science before qualifying for university or technical school. At the post-secondary level, one in three students drops out within three years. These are not signs of a healthy education system.Nor is this problem unique to Alberta. The United States spends, on average, about $17,000 USD per student annually — roughly $24,000 CAD — yet consistently produces weaker outcomes in literacy, numeracy, and science. Clearly, more spending alone does not translate into better results.So what does "investing in education" actually mean? It means holding every stakeholder accountable for outcomes, not just inputs. Parents must prepare their children to learn. Teachers must demonstrate competence and professional growth. Universities must raise entry and graduation standards for teacher candidates. Administrators and boards must streamline bureaucracy so that resources reach the classroom, not office desks. And governments must fund wisely, prioritizing evidence-based programs that actually improve student learning.It also means restoring focus on the fundamentals. Students should not be test subjects for unproven educational theories or constantly shifting pedagogical fashions. Instead, the system should emphasize literacy, numeracy, scientific reasoning, and civic understanding — the cornerstones of an informed and capable society.None of this is meant to diminish the genuine challenges teachers face. Class sizes, diverse learning needs, and limited resources make the profession demanding. But these realities do not excuse the system's failure to deliver the core mission of education: to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and habits necessary to thrive as citizens and workers.Alberta has an opportunity — and an obligation — to lead. But doing so requires honesty and courage from all involved. Parents must reclaim their role as the first educators. Teachers and their unions must champion excellence and accountability, not just compensation. Universities must prioritize quality over quantity. And the government must resist the temptation to use funding announcements as substitutes for reform.Money matters, but it is not a cure-all. The long decline of Alberta's K–12 education system is not the result of a single cause, nor will it be solved by a single cheque. Until we are willing to confront the deeper cultural and structural flaws — and accept that everyone shares responsibility — no strike, policy change, or new investment will fix what is broken.Integrity, accountability, and high expectations — not just more dollars — are the real foundations of educational renewal.