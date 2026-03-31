Opinion

BURTON: BC’s NDP gov’t is bankrupting your children

Premier Eby has quietly transferred $155 billion in debt onto future generations who never voted for a single dollar of it.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Debt
David Eby
British Columbia
Deficits
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Opinion
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