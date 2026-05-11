Opinion

BURTON: Canada at a constitutional crossroads — Alberta independence, indigenous rights, and the growing crisis of national unity

From Alberta independence talk to rising fears over governance, land rights, and democratic legitimacy, the foundations of Confederation are being tested like never before.
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A Canadian flagWS file photo
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