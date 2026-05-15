BURTON: Canada’s at a very divisive constitutional crossroad

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Canada is entering a period of profound constitutional tension, political uncertainty, and growing public frustration. Recent court decisions touching on indigenous consultation, constitutional obligations, and Alberta’s proposed independence referendum have ignited emotions across the country and exposed a widening divide between legal doctrine and democratic expectation. Whether one agrees with these rulings or not, one fact is becoming impossible to ignore: millions of Canadians increasingly believe that fundamental political questions are being decided not by elected representatives, but by courts.That perception — fair or unfair — is dangerous.A healthy democracy cannot function when large segments of the population conclude their votes carry little meaning, their voices are secondary, and critical national decisions are insulated from public debate. Canada now risks drifting into precisely that territory.The recent Alberta ruling, which effectively halted the province’s attempt to advance an independence referendum without broader constitutional consultation, may rest on legal reasoning, but it is extremely unwise. Courts are obligated to interpret constitutional obligations, including those involving indigenous rights protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. Yet legal rulings alone do not resolve the larger political reality now confronting the country.To many Albertans, the message delivered was stark: even the right to hold a referendum on their province’s future can be taken over by the courts directing the orchestra, so to speak. For citizens already alienated from Ottawa and frustrated by years of perceived economic and political marginalization, the ruling will not calm tensions. It will deepen them.This is where Canada must proceed carefully..The constitutional recognition of indigenous rights was intended to advance reconciliation and acknowledge the historical realities that shaped this country. The duty to consult, established through landmark Supreme Court decisions such as the Haida Nation case, emerged from an effort to balance Crown sovereignty with the rights and interests of indigenous peoples — it did not give veto rights to indigenous peoples. These principles matter. Indigenous communities deserve meaningful consultation when decisions affect their lands, treaty rights, and futures. However, indigenous rights cannot be seen to supersede the rights of non-indigenous peoples — that is a recipe for disastrous outcomes.Reconciliation cannot succeed if it is perceived by millions of Canadians as creating a permanent hierarchy of citizenship.That is the growing danger.When court rulings are interpreted as granting a small minority an effective veto over major economic, legislative, or constitutional decisions affecting the broader population, resentment inevitably follows. Canadians may debate the precise legal definition of “consultation” versus “consent,” but ordinary citizens are increasingly concluding that the distinction no longer exists in practice.This perception carries serious consequences..A society already strained by rising costs, regional alienation, institutional distrust, and political polarization can quickly become combustible when citizens believe democratic accountability has been replaced by judicial activism and competing constitutional entitlements. Canadians are witnessing major political and economic questions increasingly resolved in courtrooms rather than legislatures. Resource projects are delayed or halted. Property rights are constrained. Sentencing disparities and race-based legal considerations are debated openly. Governments defer difficult decisions to judges. Judges, in turn, are accused of legislating from the bench.The cumulative effect is corrosive.Confidence in institutions — particularly in the courts — depends not only on legal authority but on public legitimacy. Courts possess neither armies nor electoral mandates. Their power ultimately rests on public confidence that their rulings are fair, balanced, and grounded in principles that apply equally to all citizens.Once that confidence erodes, democracies become unstable.Canada is not immune to this reality.Across the country, a dangerous narrative is beginning to take hold: that there are now effectively two systems operating within one federation — one for indigenous Canadians and another for everyone else. Whether this characterization is legally accurate is beside the point. Perception drives political behaviour..If political leaders continue refusing to confront these concerns honestly, they risk fueling exactly the kind of backlash they claim to oppose.This is particularly important because rising resentment toward institutions can easily mutate into resentment toward people. That would be a tragedy for Canada.The overwhelming majority of indigenous Canadians are not responsible for constitutional ambiguity, judicial interpretation, or political paralysis. Yet history shows that when societies fracture, public anger is often directed toward visible groups associated — rightly or wrongly — with contentious policies.Canada has worked for decades to improve relationships between indigenous and non-indigenous communities. Progress has been made, and meaningful efforts toward reconciliation, cultural recognition, and partnership have occurred. Those gains should not be recklessly jeopardized by governments and courts that appear indifferent to mounting public concern.If Canadians come to believe that democratic participation no longer matters, or that equal citizenship is being replaced by competing legal classes, the result will not be reconciliation. It will be a division.And division, once entrenched, is extraordinarily difficult to reverse.The Alberta referendum issue illustrates this danger vividly. Independence sentiment in Alberta has historically risen during periods when residents felt dismissed, overruled, or economically sacrificed by central Canadian institutions. The answer to independence has never been to suppress debate or deny democratic expression. It has always been political engagement, negotiation, and persuasion..Attempting to resolve such tensions primarily through legal mechanisms risks producing the opposite effect. Every court intervention perceived as limiting democratic choice becomes fresh fuel for alienation movements.The same principle applies nationally.Quebec separatism was never defeated solely through constitutional law. It was addressed politically through compromise, public debate, economic argument, and appeals to national unity. Canada understood then that political problems require political solutions.That wisdom appears increasingly absent today.Instead, the country is drifting toward a model where courts are expected to referee every major social, economic, and constitutional conflict. This is neither sustainable nor healthy. Judges are not elected to govern the country’s political future. Nor should they bear responsibility for resolving questions that properly belong within democratic institutions.Parliament and provincial legislatures must reclaim leadership..Canada urgently needs an honest national conversation about the balance between indigenous rights, democratic governance, federalism, and equality before the law. That conversation must be respectful, grounded in historical truth, and free from inflammatory rhetoric. But it must also allow Canadians to express legitimate concerns without immediately being dismissed as extremists or bigots.Silencing debate does not eliminate frustration. It drives it underground, where it hardens.Canadians of all backgrounds should recognize what is at stake. Indigenous communities deserve dignity, consultation, and fair partnership. Non-indigenous Canadians deserve confidence that democratic institutions still function on principles of equal citizenship and accountability.These goals are not mutually exclusive.But achieving them requires political courage, constitutional clarity, and restraint from institutions whose decisions can unintentionally deepen national fractures.Canada today stands on a precarious ledge. The country’s leaders — judicial and political alike — must recognize the consequences of continuing down a path where citizens increasingly see courts as political actors and democratic participation as conditional..A stable federation cannot survive indefinitely when large numbers of people feel ignored, overridden, or unheard.The warning signs are already visible.This is not a call for anger. It is a call for awareness.Canada must step back from the brink before distrust becomes permanent, before resentment poisons reconciliation, and before constitutional tensions evolve into something far more destructive. Democracies are not destroyed only by external threats. Sometimes they are weakened gradually from within — by institutions that fail to understand the growing distance between legal theory and public reality.That distance in Canada is becoming impossible to ignore.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.