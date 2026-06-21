Opinion

BURTON: Canada's Constitutional crisis began in 1982

We are living with the consequences of a constitution that was poorly designed and nearly impossible to fix.
As Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau watches, HM Queen Elizabeth II signs an agreement passing control of the British North America Act to Canada. It has since been known as the Constitution Act.
As Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau watches, HM Queen Elizabeth II signs an agreement passing control of the British North America Act to Canada. It has since been known as the Constitution Act.
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