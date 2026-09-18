Opinion

BURTON: Canada’s healthcare grocery store is open — but too many Canadians can’t get through the door

Universal healthcare means little when patients spend months navigating shortages, bureaucracy, and queues for the care they need.
Canadian Healthcare Supermarket
Canadian Healthcare SupermarketImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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