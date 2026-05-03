Opinion

BURTON: Canada’s trillion-dollar failure — we didn’t lose it, we drove it away

From regulatory paralysis to anti-growth policy, Canada’s economic decline isn’t global — it’s self-inflicted and accelerating.
BURTON: Canada’s trillion-dollar failure — we didn’t lose it, we drove it away
Courtesy Christine Davies/CBC
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