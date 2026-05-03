BURTON: Canada’s trillion-dollar failure — we didn’t lose it, we drove it away

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Canada did not stumble into its current economic position.It, if one can imagine such, chose it.Canada is not in a mild economic slowdown.It is in a self-inflicted investment crisis — and the numbers are no longer debatable.Over the past decade, Canada has foregone or driven away the equivalent of $1 trillion in capital investment — a scale of economic underperformance unprecedented in modern Canadian history. This was not caused by a single crisis or external shock. It was the cumulative result of policy decisions, regulatory design, and political priorities that made Canada a harder place to invest.Not theoretical wealth. Not paper losses. Real investment that chose not to build factories, pipelines, technologies, infrastructure, or businesses in this country.And capital responded exactly as it always does: it left, or never came.And the consequences are staggering.Using conservative assumptions, the missing investment has cost Canada $1.5 to $2 trillion in GDP over the past ten years, with a forward impact that could reach $3 to $5 trillion over the next two decades. This is not theoretical modelling. It is the compounding effect of factories not built, projects not approved, and technologies not scaled.That is not a gap. That is an economic failure..The Jobs That Never ExistedInvestment is not an abstract concept — it is the foundation of employment.At standard ratios, every $1 million in capital supports roughly 5 to 10 jobs across the economy. On that basis, Canada has forgone between 5 million and 10 million job years over the past decade.That equates to 500,000 to 1 million jobs per year that were never created.Not lost — never built.These are the missing careers behind stagnant wages, underemployment, and the growing exodus of young Canadians seeking opportunity elsewhere. We speak endlessly about “brain drain” without acknowledging the obvious: capital leaves first, people follow.Half a Trillion Dollars in Missing Public RevenueThe fiscal damage is just as severe.Canada typically collects approximately 33–35% of its GDP in taxes. When this percentage is applied to the lost economic output, the consequences are significant: over a period of 10 years, the country faces a loss of $500 to $700 billion in tax revenue, and annually, it forgoes $50 to $70 billion in fiscal capacity.The federal government and provinces and territories have collectively lost between $300–$420 billion and $200–$280 billion, respectively. This substantial financial shortfall is equivalent to funding multiple national healthcare expansions, decades of infrastructure renewal, increased military expenditures, and/or providing significant tax relief for every Canadian..Instead, governments debate deficits while ignoring the far larger issue: the revenue was never generated because the growth never happened.A Country Under-Invested and Falling BehindThe data points are consistent and damning.Business investment per worker in Canada has experienced a significant decline, contrasting sharply with the surge in the United States (US). Since 2014, real investment per worker in Canada has decreased by approximately 16%, whereas in the US, it has increased by over 25%. Additionally, business formation in Canada has weakened, with instances where closures exceed new ventures, leading to what can be described as an “entrepreneurial drought” in a nation that once celebrated opportunity.This is not cyclical weakness. It is a structural decline.Canadian workers are now operating with less capital, less technology, and fewer productivity-enhancing tools than their global competitors. The predictable result is stagnant wages and declining competitiveness.The Dollar, Debt, and Diminished InfluenceCapital flight — or more precisely, capital avoidance — has broader macroeconomic consequences.A country that cannot attract sufficient investment must increasingly rely on domestic savings to finance its debt. That is exactly what Canada is now doing, placing pressure on pension funds and institutional investors to absorb government borrowing.The Canadian dollar is experiencing persistent downward pressure, while borrowing costs are increasing as global investors seek opportunities elsewhere. This situation is further exacerbated by a weakening of economic sovereignty, despite the growing intensity of related rhetoric.You cannot project economic leadership abroad while capital quietly exits at home..The Provincial Reality: A Nationwide FailureThe trillion-dollar shortfall is not limited to a single region or industry. Based on economic share, it breaks down approximately as follows: Ontario is experiencing a loss of around $380 billion in investment, Quebec is facing a shortfall of about $200 billion, Alberta is losing approximately $150 billion, British Columbia is dealing with a deficit of around $130 billion, and the rest of Canada is experiencing a shortfall of approximately $140 billion.The corresponding employment impact runs into millions of job-years across every province.No region is untouched. No government is exempt.The Policy Problem No One Wants to NameThe causes are not mysterious.Canada has developed an economic environment characterized by regulatory delays and uncertainty, with project approval timelines extending over years rather than months. Additionally, there is an increasingly adversarial approach toward resource development, compounded by a tax and compliance burden that discourages both scale and risk-taking.At the same time, the country has embraced a posture that prioritizes virtue signalling over outcomes — assuming that global capital will tolerate inefficiency in exchange for virtue.It will not.Capital is indifferent to intention. It responds to incentives, timelines, and returns. When those deteriorate, it leaves — or never arrives..The Social Consequences We Pretend Not to SeeThe economic damage does not remain confined to balance sheets.The impact of weak productivity growth and a falling dollar is evident in daily life through several issues. The rising cost of living makes it difficult for families to afford basic necessities, leading to delayed family formation. Healthcare systems are strained as they lack the necessary tax base to expand and meet growing demands. Additionally, infrastructure deficits persist because investment fails to keep pace with the increasing need for development and maintenance.There is a growing trend in Canada where young people are leaving the country, skilled workers are seeking opportunities elsewhere, and there is a pervasive sense that better prospects exist outside the nation rather than within it.These are not coincidences. They are outcomes.The Illusion of External BlameCanadian governments have become highly skilled at explaining economic underperformance.Global uncertainty. Commodity cycles. Geopolitics. Interest rates.All relevant. None sufficient.Because the central fact remains: other countries facing the same global conditions have outperformed Canada — often significantly.The difference is not circumstance.It is policy..The Path Back: Pragmatism Over PosturingReversing this trajectory does not require radical reinvention. It requires discipline.To make Canada competitive for investment once more, it is essential to dramatically shorten regulatory timelines and reward success rather than penalize it. Additionally, aligning immigration with economic capacity and labour market needs is crucial. Adopting a 20–30 year investment horizon, rather than governing quarter-to-quarter, will also contribute to achieving these goals.Most importantly, it requires a shift in mindset. From managing optics to producing outcomes and from assuming investment will come to earning it.The Uncomfortable TruthCanada is not a victim of global forces.It is, increasingly, a victim of its own decisions.We have constrained investment, discouraged growth, and complicated development, then expressed surprise at stagnation.We have, in effect, engineered our own slowdown.The country still possesses extraordinary advantages, including resources, stability, and human capital. But advantages are not outcomes.Without investment, they are simply unrealized potential.And right now, that potential is being realized elsewhere.Might we look to the future and ask, are we leaving our children a solid economic and social foundation, or are we really in the business of denial, once again?Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.