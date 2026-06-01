BURTON: Eby cannot blame others for BC’s investment problem

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Premier David Eby has made no shortage of headlines by accusing Ottawa of “rewarding bad behaviour” through discussions with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over the possibility of another oil pipeline to the West Coast. Eby’s criticism centers on the idea that Alberta’s political pressure tactics are receiving more attention than British Columbia’s economic priorities.But before British Columbians (BC) accept Eby’s argument that outside forces are holding the province back, they should ask a more direct question: what if the biggest obstacle to investment in BC is not Alberta, Ottawa, or global economic uncertainty — but the policies and political climate created by Eby’s own government?Investors do not commit tens of billions of dollars based on slogans, press conferences, or political theatre. They invest where conditions are predictable, regulations are stable, permitting processes are efficient, taxation is competitive, and governments provide confidence that projects can actually proceed.BC increasingly fails those tests.Ironically, despite Eby’s complaints about a lack of federal enthusiasm for BC projects, the federal Major Projects Office already identifies four of Canada’s 11 nationally significant mega-projects as being located in British Columbia: Ksi Lisims LNG, LNG Canada Phase 2, the North Coast Transmission Line, and the Red Chris Mine Expansion.These projects demonstrate that investment interest in BC still exists. The province possesses immense natural wealth, strategic Pacific access, critical minerals, forestry resources, LNG potential, and energy opportunities that should position BC as one of the strongest investment destinations in North America..Yet investors continue approaching the province cautiously because the political and regulatory environment remains deeply uncertain.Eby’s government often presents itself as supportive of economic growth while simultaneously promoting policies that create hesitation among investors. The implementation of DRIPA and the province’s evolving interpretation of indigenous consultation obligations have added layers of legal and regulatory uncertainty. Respecting indigenous rights and meaningful consultation is essential and constitutionally protected, but investors also require clarity regarding timelines, authority, and final approval processes.Instead, BC has developed a reputation as a jurisdiction where major projects can spend years trapped in permitting reviews, legal disputes, and shifting political expectations.That uncertainty matters.Global capital is mobile. Companies can invest in Texas, Australia, the Middle East, or numerous American states where approvals are faster and political leadership is openly supportive of resource development. Investors are not ideological; they are practical. If governments create unnecessary delays, unpredictable regulations, or hostile rhetoric toward development, capital simply goes elsewhere.The irony of Eby’s criticism toward Alberta becomes even more striking when considering what BC could potentially gain from greater cooperation with Western Canadian energy development..If a one-million-barrel-per-day bitumen pipeline from Alberta to northern BC were ever supported, the province could position itself to develop an upgrader and petrochemical industry capable of generating enormous economic activity, thousands of high-paying jobs, and substantial long-term tax revenue.Instead of exploring such opportunities, Eby has largely focused on opposition, deflection, and political messaging.The Premier’s defenders will argue that BC must prioritize environmental protection, indigenous rights, and climate policy. Those concerns are legitimate. However, responsible development and economic growth are not mutually exclusive. In fact, without a strong private-sector economy, governments lose the revenue needed to fund healthcare, housing, infrastructure, addiction treatment, and social programs.And BC desperately needs economic strength.The province is currently struggling under the weight of multiple crises: unaffordable housing, rising food costs, a healthcare system facing severe strain, growing public safety concerns tied to the toxic drug crisis, escalating provincial debt, and one of the highest overall tax burdens in Canada.Ordinary British Columbians feel these pressures every single day..Families are cutting back on basic spending. Young people increasingly believe home ownership is impossible. Emergency rooms remain overcrowded. Businesses face rising operating costs. Resource communities worry about long-term economic stability.Yet the government’s response too often appears focused on public relations rather than structural reform.The province’s fiscal position also raises serious concerns.When Eby became Premier in November 2022, he inherited a projected surplus estimated at roughly $5.7 billion, largely driven by post-pandemic revenues, strong resource activity, and elevated property transfer taxes. Rather than using that temporary windfall to strengthen BC’s long-term fiscal position or reduce debt exposure, the government significantly expanded spending commitments.As temporary revenues cooled and the housing market slowed, the province shifted rapidly into large deficits and rising debt.This matters because investors closely examine fiscal stability. Governments running persistent deficits, increasing taxes, and expanding debt loads often create concern about future tax hikes, regulatory burdens, and economic instability..At the same time, BC continues to develop a reputation for being one of the most difficult jurisdictions in Canada for permitting major projects. Businesses routinely cite approval delays, overlapping regulatory systems, and political unpredictability as barriers to expansion.Premier Eby can continue criticizing Alberta, Ottawa, or Prime Minister Mark Carney if he chooses. He can accuse others of receiving preferential treatment or claim BC is being ignored.But the reality is far simpler.Investment flows toward confidence.And confidence requires governments that project competence, consistency, fiscal discipline, and a clear commitment to economic growth.BC possesses extraordinary advantages: abundant resources, access to Asian markets, skilled workers, natural beauty, and enormous economic potential. Yet potential alone is not enough..If the province wants greater private-sector investment, more large-scale projects, stronger job growth, and increased economic competitiveness, the government must stop treating investors as adversaries and start treating them as essential partners in building long-term prosperity.That begins with accountability.Because while Premier Eby may insist others are responsible for BC’s economic frustrations, many investors increasingly see the provincial government itself as the barrier.And until that changes, BC risks continuing to lose opportunities to jurisdictions that are simply more willing to compete for them.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.