Opinion

BURTON: Eby cannot blame others for BC’s investment problem

British Columbia has abundant resources, major project opportunities, and access to global markets — but uncertainty, permitting delays, and government policy may be driving capital elsewhere.
BC Premier David Eby
BC Premier David Eby Image courtesy of BC government
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