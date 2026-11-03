Opinion

BURTON: ‘F*** off’ — an SFU professor forgets academic credentials aren’t a licence to be uncivil

The public expects more from university professors than vulgar social media outbursts.
June Scudeler and Danielle Smith: a clash over DEI policy and the boundaries of civil debate.
June Scudeler and Danielle Smith: a clash over DEI policy and the boundaries of civil debate.Image courtesy of AI
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Danielle Smith
Professor
Dei
Opinion
Sfu
Opinion Column
Dr. June Scudeler
SFU Professor