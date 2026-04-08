Opinion

BURTON: NDP's convention meltdown proves the party has lost touch with real Canadians

The Winnipeg convention revealed a party drunk on ideology, allergic to fiscal reality, and heading toward historic irrelevance.
Adrienne Smith, 2026 NDP convention chair.
Adrienne Smith, 2026 NDP convention chair.CPAC screenshot
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Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column
Avi Lewis
left-wing
NDP convention 2026

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