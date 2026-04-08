BURTON: NDP's convention meltdown proves the party has lost touch with real Canadians

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.The recent New Democratic Party (NDP) convention in Winnipeg was not merely unconventional — it was, by any reasonable standard, a political disaster. What should have been an opportunity for renewal instead became a spectacle that embarrassed the NDP on both the national and international stage. For Canadians watching closely, the event raised serious questions about whether the NDP remains capable of governing, or even of functioning as a coherent political force.At the centre of this dysfunction was the convention’s embrace of a so-called “equity card” system — an attempt to operationalize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles in real time. In theory, the goal was to elevate marginalized voices. In practice, it devolved into confusion, resentment, and ultimately farce. Delegates were prioritized based on identity categories — gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, and indigeneity — creating a hierarchy of participation that many perceived not as equity, but as a form of institutionalized discrimination.Predictably, the system did not foster unity or meaningful dialogue. Instead, it incentivized what can only be described as an “Oppression Theatrics,” where participants competed — implicitly or explicitly — for recognition based on perceived disadvantage. Time that should have been devoted to substantive policy discussions — on inflation, deficits and debt, housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, trade, taxation, and national security — was instead consumed by procedural disputes and identity-based grievances. The result was a convention that appeared disconnected from the everyday concerns of Canadians.This is not merely a communications problem; it is a deeper philosophical one. A political party that organizes itself around competing identity claims risks losing sight of the broader public good. Canadians, by and large, are open to fairness and inclusion. They are prepared to lean modestly to the left on social policy. But Canadians, in the main, are not embracing the kind of rigid, performative ideology that dominated this convention. When equity becomes exclusionary, it ceases to be equitable at all..The contrast with the party’s historical legacy is striking. Figures such as Tommy Douglas, David Lewis, Ed Broadbent, and Jack Layton built a movement rooted in pragmatism, compassion, and a clear-eyed understanding of economic reality. They sought to expand opportunity without losing sight of fiscal responsibility or national unity. That tradition now appears to be slipping away, replaced by a brand of politics that is more theoretical than practical, more performative than productive.The election of Avi Lewis as leader underscores this shift. While undoubtedly articulate and passionate, Lewis represents a vision of governance that raises serious concerns. His proposals — ranging from government-run grocery stores and construction companies to expansive public ownership across multiple sectors — reflect a belief that the state should play a vastly expanded role in economic and social life.History offers little reassurance that such approaches succeed. Large-scale state control of industry has, in many cases, led to inefficiency, stagnation, and, ultimately, economic decline. While theory may suggest that government can correct market failures, the reality of governing is far more complex. Bureaucracies are not immune to mismanagement, political interference, or unintended consequences.More pressing still is the question of cost. The platform advanced by Lewis includes sweeping commitments: free post-secondary education, expanded healthcare coverage, free public transit, a massive green transition, and a significant expansion of public infrastructure. These are ambitious goals — but ambition does not pay the bills. At no point has there been a clear, credible explanation of how these initiatives would be financed..Canadians understand a basic truth: every program has a cost. Every dollar spent must come from somewhere — whether through taxation, borrowing, or reallocation. At a time when Canada is already facing significant deficits and a growing national debt, the prospect of dramatically increased spending without a corresponding revenue plan is not just unrealistic — it is irresponsible. Saddling future generations with ever-increasing financial burdens undermines the very values of fairness and stewardship that the NDP claims to uphold.Compounding these concerns is a growing divide within the party itself. Provincial NDP leaders in resource-dependent regions such as British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan have already distanced themselves from Lewis’s positions, particularly on energy policy. Their reluctance is understandable. Tens of thousands of jobs, along with substantial public revenues, depend on the oil and gas sector. A federal strategy that appears intent on dismantling that sector without a viable transition plan risks alienating not only voters, but entire regions of the country.This internal fragmentation highlights another critical issue: a political party cannot be governed by its fringe elements. While passionate activists play an important role in shaping debate, leadership requires balance, discipline, and a willingness to engage with the broader electorate. When the loudest or most ideologically rigid voices set the agenda, the result is often alienation rather than attraction.Equally troubling is the rhetoric surrounding Canada’s relationship with the United States. Proposals such as export taxes on oil and gas shipments risk framing our closest ally and largest trading partner as an adversary. This is a profound misreading of economic reality. Canada and the United States share one of the most integrated and mutually beneficial trading relationships in the world. Undermining that relationship would not strengthen Canada’s economy — it would weaken it..None of this is to suggest that the NDP should abandon its core principles. There remains a vital role in Canadian politics for a party that advocates for social justice, economic fairness, and environmental responsibility. But those principles must be grounded in reality. They must be translated into policies that are not only aspirational but achievable.The Winnipeg convention, unfortunately, suggested the opposite. It revealed a party increasingly preoccupied with internal virtue signalling rather than external credibility, more focused on ideological purity than practical governance. If the NDP hopes to rebuild, it must confront these realities honestly.Canadians are looking for solutions, not spectacles. They want policies that address their concerns without mortgaging their future. They expect political parties to balance compassion with competence, vision with viability. Until the NDP can demonstrate that balance, it risks not just electoral defeat, but long-term irrelevance.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.