Opinion

BURTON: Ottawa, Alberta’s MOU hands BC a veto, Canada another missed opportunity

How Ottawa’s empty promises and Alberta’s concessions hand BC the power to stall the nation.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary. CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Alberta
Indigenous
Federal Government
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
memo of understanding

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news