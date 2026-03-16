BURTON: The dangerous path Canada is taking on property rights and ‘Aboriginal Title’

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Canada is quietly entering one of the most consequential constitutional moments since Confederation. A series of court rulings, legislative decisions, and land-rights agreements in BC have begun redefining one of the most fundamental pillars of Canadian society: private property rights.The issue is not reconciliation itself. Most Canadians support fair reconciliation with Aboriginal peoples and recognize that historic injustices must be addressed in a meaningful and productive way. The problem lies in how recent legal developments are unfolding — and the profound uncertainty they are creating for millions of Canadians who believed their homes and property titles were secure.It appears the Federal, BC provincial government, and the courts are sowing the seeds of a major fracturing and regression of the relationship between BC’s Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal peoples. In essence, they are building the foundations of massive resentment, animosity, racism, prejudice, and potential massive societal discontent.This is a category six societal hurricane in the making, yet the purveyors of this injustice seem oblivious to their Frankenstein creation.If these developments continue without clear constitutional safeguards, the country will be sowing the seeds of immense social conflict, division, and mistrust that could take generations to repair, if ever.A Legal Shift Few Canadians Fully UnderstandAt the center of the current debate is a precedent-setting decision by the BC Supreme Court in 2025 involving the Cowichan Tribes. The ruling suggested that Aboriginal Title can exist over lands where private property titles already exist..For generations, Canadians operated under the assumption that once the Crown granted fee-simple title to land, that title represented the highest and most secure form of ownership recognized by law. In practical terms, it meant homeowners could rely on the permanence of their legal ownership.The Cowichan ruling fundamentally challenges that assumption.While the court did not immediately invalidate private titles, it determined that Aboriginal Title can be a prior and senior right to land. In other words, fee-simple ownership granted by the Crown may not fully extinguish Aboriginal Title.For property owners, this is not a theoretical legal debate — it raises existential questions.If Aboriginal Title can coexist with or supersede private ownership, what exactly does fee-simple ownership mean going forward?Consequently, Canadians deserve and desperately need a Constitutional amendment that protects property rights. Such will provide a solid, permanent, viable solution..Proposed Constitutional language, or some version thereof, may read as follows:Subsection 35 (5):“Notwithstanding any other provisions of this Act, the Aboriginal and treaty rights referred to in subsection (1) are not absolute and shall not, in any manner, infringe fee simple and other property/possessions rights. Every Canadian, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, and person legally domiciled in Canada has the right to own, use, dispose of, and bequeath his or her lawfully acquired possessions and/or property.No one may be deprived of his or her possessions and/or property, except in the public interest and only in the cases and under the conditions provided for by law. Such public interest must meet the highest legal standard to justify any infringement, subject to fair compensation being paid in good time for their loss.”Government Assurances vs. Public AnxietyFederal and provincial leaders have attempted to reassure homeowners that they are not planning to seize private property. Such concerns, it appears, are too often dismissed, ignored, and obfuscated within the very opaque annals of government bureaucracy..Agreements reached in early 2026 between Ottawa and the Musqueam First Nation, which recognize Aboriginal rights across large portions of Metro Vancouver, are officially framed as a process for future negotiation and co-management — not confiscation.Yet those assurances exist alongside a legal trajectory that many Canadians find deeply unsettling.Nearly 95% of BC is considered unceded Aboriginal territory. As courts increasingly affirm Aboriginal Title, urban areas once assumed to be beyond dispute — including Vancouver, Richmond, and Burnaby — are now part of the conversation.The result is growing uncertainty about the durability of property rights in Canada’s most valuable real estate markets.Even if no homeowner is ever forcibly removed, the transformation of property ownership from absolute to conditional would represent one of the most dramatic legal shifts in modern Canadian history and throw a major wrench into the investment, banking, and mortgage industries.A Slippery Slope for Property RightsThe Cowichan case is only part of a broader pattern of government actions affecting property rights..Recent provincial policies have imposed new taxes on short-term property sales, restricted the use of short-term rentals, mandated higher-density zoning on single-family lots, and increased taxation on high-value homes.Individually, these measures are policy choices that governments are entitled to make. Collectively, however, they contribute to a broader perception that traditional property rights are steadily being eroded.When layered on top of court rulings, it suggests private titles themselves may be legally subordinate to Aboriginal Title. Many Canadians are beginning to question whether the concept of secure ownership still exists in the way it once did.If that perception spreads, the consequences could extend far beyond real estate.Property rights are the foundation of economic confidence, personal security, and social stability. Undermining them — intentionally or unintentionally — risks shaking the trust that underpins Canada’s legal and economic system.The Risk to Peace, Order, and Good GovernmentCanada’s Constitution famously commits the country to “peace, order, and good government.” Those words are not merely ceremonial — they represent the social contract binding Canadians together..That contract depends on balance and fairness between competing rights and interests.If the public begins to believe that the legal system favours one group’s claims over another’s property rights, resentment and bitterness will inevitably grow. The danger is not just legal confusion — it is social fragmentation and disorder.Already, political tensions across the country are rising. Western alienation, Quebec nationalism, and debates about federal authority are simmering beneath the surface.Introducing large-scale uncertainty around property rights in major urban areas risks adding yet another volatile issue to an already fragile national conversation.When citizens lose confidence in the fairness and predictability of the legal system, divisions deepen rapidly, and instability becomes the norm.A Threat to Reconciliation ItselfIronically, the current trajectory may also undermine the very goal it seeks to advance: reconciliation..Lasting reconciliation cannot be built on fear or resentment. It requires public trust, mutual respect, and a sense that all citizens are being treated fairly under the law.If Aboriginal land recognition is perceived — rightly or wrongly — as threatening the homes and livelihoods of millions of Canadians, support for reconciliation will erode, and it will occur rapidly.Instead of bringing Canadians together, the process will harden attitudes and revive the very divisions reconciliation was meant to overcome.The tragedy is that Aboriginal communities themselves may ultimately bear the backlash of policies and legal rulings they did not create. They, like non-Aboriginal Canadians, will become the proverbial meat in the sandwich, so to speak.Lessons From International ExperienceHistory offers numerous examples of how land disputes can destabilize societies when handled poorly.South Africa’s ongoing debates over land redistribution illustrate how property conflicts can become politically explosive and violent. In that case, the majority of the population seeks land reform from a minority of large landholders..Canada faces a very different demographic situation. It’s a case where the minority (Aboriginal), aided by the State and the courts, are vanquishing and threatening the majority (non-Aboriginal) property rights.Sadly, the underlying South African lesson remains the same for Canada: when governments appear to challenge established property rights without clear safeguards, social tension rises quickly.Land is not just an economic asset. It represents security, identity, and legacy for families who have invested their lives in their homes and communities.The Need for Constitutional ClarityCanada now faces a critical choice.Rather than allowing legal ambiguity to fester through piecemeal court rulings and incremental agreements, the country needs a transparent national conversation about how Aboriginal Title and private property rights will coexist in the future.That conversation will ultimately require constitutional clarification to ensure that both reconciliation and property rights are protected..Without such clarity, uncertainty will continue to grow — and uncertainty is the enemy of social stability and the instigator of unrest and societal upheaval.A Moment That Demands LeadershipCanada has long prided itself on being a nation capable of balancing competing rights peacefully. But that balance does not happen automatically.It requires leadership willing to confront difficult questions before they erupt into full-blown crises.The current trajectory surrounding Aboriginal Title and private property in BC risks precisely creating such a crisis.The sword of Damocles hangs over Canada, where a severe, looming, and inevitable danger is quickly evaporating that which once united Canadians..No matter how much Canadians want to bury their heads in the sand and deny the potential “sectarian” violence on the horizon, it’s being sown, fertilized, watered, and will eventually be harvested by those “well-intended,” virtue-signalling stakeholders who seem hellbent on destroying a country and its peoples. Tensions are mounting, unacknowledged battle lines are being drawn, major discontent is being manufactured, apartheid-like conditions are being established, freedoms and rights are being extinguished, civility and tolerance are being undermined, and a potential catastrophic outcome being the dissolution of Canada, as we know it.Make no mistake, the endgame, most likely unintentional, will result in greater societal division, an erosion of any reconciliation efforts, and phenomenal resentment and bitterness that will impair any efforts at ongoing assimilation and mutual beneficial cooperation. Additionally, there will be a growing two-tiered justice system being viewed with greater and greater disdain, and, sadly, a propensity for increased violence, suspicion, and mistrust amongst Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Canadians. If Canadians are to preserve the peace, order, and good government that have long defined Canada, the time for honest debate and constitutional clarity is now — before the divisions deepen much further and the consequences become irreversible!!Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.