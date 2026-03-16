Opinion

BURTON: The dangerous path Canada is taking on property rights and ‘Aboriginal Title’

Recent rulings on Aboriginal Title risk turning reconciliation into resentment — and transforming Canada’s social compact into a constitutional crisis.
Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the B.C. legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024
Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the B.C. legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024 Image courtesy of BC government
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aboriginal title

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