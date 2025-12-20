BURTON: The meaning of Christmas — light, faith, and the path back to what matters

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry, and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.As Christmas approaches, we are reminded — at least superficially — of the birth of Jesus Christ. Yet for a growing number of people living within societies shaped, protected, and sustained by Christian values, the deeper meaning of His teachings has faded into the background. Christmas risks becoming little more than a cultural ritual, stripped of the spiritual substance that once gave it purpose and direction. This erosion matters, not only to believers, but to Western civilization itself.Western civilization was not built merely on military strength, economic systems, or political institutions. Its moral architecture rests upon the beliefs, ethics, values, morals, and principles drawn from the teachings of Jesus Christ — teachings that emphasized humility over pride, service over self-interest, truth over convenience, and love over power. Today, that foundation is under strain. Our future will not be secured by institutional largesse, political rhetoric, nor endless wars. If Western civilization is to endure and flourish, it must rediscover and re-embrace the spiritual truths at its core and be willing to defend such with great passion and commitment.At its heart, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ — the Messiah foretold in ancient prophecy and recognized by Christians as the Son of God. The word itself, derived from the Middle English Christes mæsse (“Christ’s Mass”), reminds us that Christmas is first and foremost an act of worship and fellowship. It marks the arrival of divine light into a world overshadowed by darkness, offering hope, salvation, and restoration to humanity.The Gospel of Luke captures this moment with profound simplicity. Shepherds, ordinary men on the margins of society, are startled by an angelic proclamation: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” The Savior enters the world not in a palace, but in a manger — an unmistakable lesson in humility. Glory appears not through earthly power, but through divine grace. The angelic chorus — “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace” — signals that the coming of Christ is both heavenly and deeply human, offering peace and joy to those willing to receive it..This theme of light piercing darkness runs throughout Christian teaching. In the First Epistle of John, we are told plainly: “God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all.” To walk in the light is to live truthfully, humbly, and in fellowship with one another. It requires acknowledging human fallibility rather than denying it. Christmas, therefore, is not a celebration of human perfection, but of divine mercy — God entering the crestfallenness of the world to redeem it.Faith, however, is not passive. It is more than an abstract belief or a seasonal sentiment. True faith transforms the heart and compels action. As the Epistle of James reminds us, “faith without works is dead.” The birth of Christ calls believers not merely to admiration, but to imitation — to live out His teachings in tangible ways. Compassion for the vulnerable, generosity toward others, forgiveness in the face of wrong (Erika Kirk), and courage in defense of truth are not optional virtues; they are expressions of living faith.Virtue itself begins with humility, a quality increasingly scarce in a culture that prizes self-will, entitlement, and personal affirmation above all else. Pride, Scripture warns, is a formidable obstacle to grace. It persuades individuals and societies alike that they are self-sufficient, accountable to no higher authority. Historical evidence consistently shows that unrestrained pride often results in division, ethical ambiguity, and eventual deterioration and destruction. Christmas stands in direct opposition to this mindset. It proclaims that greatness is found not in dominance, but in surrender; not in self-glorification, but in service..Christian tradition also speaks of faith as something cultivated through discipline. Qualities such as self-control, perseverance, godliness, kindness, and love are not isolated virtues but interwoven principles that shape character. Practiced together, they form the moral fabric necessary for both personal integrity and social cohesion. When these virtues erode, societies grow brittle and at great risk of fracturing. When they are renewed, hope follows.Culturally, Christmas remains a time of family gatherings, gift-giving, shared meals, and familiar traditions. These customs are not trivial. The giving of gifts echoes the offerings of the Magi. The emphasis on family reflects the Christian understanding of community and belonging. The lights that adorn homes and streets — especially in the darkest days of winter — symbolize Christ as the “light of the world,” a reminder that darkness does not have the final word.Yet culture alone cannot sustain meaning. Without its spiritual center, Christmas becomes sentimental but hollow. With it, Christmas becomes a call — to reflection, repentance, gratitude, renewal, and provides a powerful glue that strengthens and holds society together. It invites individuals and nations alike to examine what they value, whom they serve, and where they are headed.In the end, Christmas is not merely about remembering a birth long ago. It is about recognizing what that birth still demands of us today. If Western civilization is to recover its moral clarity and sense of purpose, it must look again to the manger — not as a relic of the past, but as a guide for the future. The light that entered the world in Bethlehem still shines. The question is whether we are willing to walk in it.