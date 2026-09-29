Opinion

BURTON: The necessity of this BC provincial election

David Eby's opportunistic power grab betrays everyday British Columbians.
BC Election Box and David Eby
BC Election Box and David EbyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
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BC Election 2026
2026 BC election
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