BURTON: The pipeline shift — Alberta's royalty gamble

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Danielle Smith is betting that lower royalties, new pipeline capacity, and federal tax incentives can persuade oil sands companies to invest billions. The unanswered question is how much Alberta is willing to give up — and whether investors will believe the rest of the bargain will actually materialize.Alberta is preparing to rewrite one of the most consequential rules governing its oil industry.Premier Danielle Smith says the province will unveil a revised oil sands royalty framework in November to encourage enough new production to fill a proposed West Coast pipeline capable of moving more than one million barrels of oil a day.This is more than a change to a royalty formula. It is a bet on Alberta's economic future.The proposition is straightforward: accept less government revenue from some future production in exchange for attracting billions of dollars of private capital, expanding production, and gaining access to markets beyond the United States.Whether that bargain works will depend on far more than the royalty rate.The mathematics of the gambleUnder Alberta's existing oil sands regime, new projects pay between 1% and 9% of gross revenue until they recover their allowable costs. Once a project reaches payout, the province receives the greater of the applicable gross royalty or between 25% to 40% of net revenue, depending on the oil price.The precise changes Smith intends to make have not yet been released. That makes claims about the eventual cost to taxpayers premature.But the scale of the potential exposure is substantial. Alberta's latest 2026–27 forecast projects approximately $18 billion in bitumen royalties. That represents the largest component of the province's non-renewable resource revenue.The arithmetic illustrates the stakes. If a hypothetical royalty change reduced the province's existing bitumen royalty take by 10%, the annual reduction would be roughly $1.8 billion. A 25% reduction would be approximately $4.5 billion; a 50% reduction roughly $9 billion..These are not forecasts of Smith's proposal. The actual impact would depend on the new rates, which projects qualify, production volumes, oil prices, and whether the changes apply to existing projects, new developments, or expansions.There is also a new federal incentive. Ottawa's proposed Productivity Mega Deduction would reduce Canada's marginal effective tax rate on new business investment from approximately 13% to 6.4% by allowing companies to deduct a substantially greater share of qualifying capital investment immediately.Put together, federal tax relief and provincial royalty incentives could materially improve the economics of new oil sands investment.But improving the economics is not the same thing as guaranteeing investment.The infrastructure bottleneckThe industry's challenge is not simply the level of royalties.Oil sands projects require enormous amounts of capital years before investors see a return. Producers must commit billions of dollars while facing uncertainty over construction costs, commodity prices, environmental regulation, and future market access.Industry representatives describe this as a financing “valley of death” — the period between committing capital and reaching sufficient production and cash flow.Market access is another critical constraint.The proposed West Coast pipeline is intended to diversify Canadian oil exports beyond their heavy reliance on the United States. Its proposed capacity of more than one million barrels a day would provide producers with another route to international markets.That makes pipeline capacity central to Alberta's royalty strategy. There is little point in offering companies incentives to produce additional barrels if those barrels cannot reliably reach competitive markets..But investors will also be looking beyond the pipeline itself.They will want confidence that regulatory approvals will remain predictable, indigenous partnerships can be successfully negotiated, required infrastructure will be built, carbon policies will remain manageable, and international markets will actually be accessible.That is why the royalty announcement should be viewed as only one part of a much larger bargain.The investor confidence testThe emerging agreement between Ottawa, Alberta, and the oil sands industry links expanded market access and production with investment in emissions reductions, including the Pathways carbon capture project.That creates an unusual policy equation: more oil production and export capacity in exchange for greater investment in emissions reduction.Federal and provincial governments have taken concrete steps toward that bargain. But investors ultimately judge governments by execution rather than announcements.Will the pipeline actually be built?Will regulatory approvals remain predictable over the decade or more required to develop major projects?Will indigenous participation produce durable partnerships?Will carbon policies remain sufficiently stable for companies to make 20- and 30-year investment decisions?.Will the promised infrastructure and new markets materialize?And perhaps most importantly, will governments maintain their commitments when political circumstances change?Those questions matter because capital is mobile. An oil company deciding where to invest billions does not evaluate Alberta's royalty rate in isolation. It evaluates the entire risk-adjusted return.The Lougheed questionThere is also an older Alberta debate beneath the new policy.During Peter Lougheed's premiership, Alberta pursued a substantially greater public claim on petroleum wealth. Historical estimates put the province's average government take at approximately 27.8% of petroleum sales value during the Lougheed era.Lougheed also established the Alberta Heritage Savings and Trust Fund in 1976, initially directing 30% of non-renewable resource revenues into the fund. The objective was to save resource wealth for future generations while helping diversify Alberta's economy.The comparison has obvious limitations. Today's oil industry, capital requirements, global markets, and royalty structures are very different from those of the 1970s.But the fundamental question remains: What is the appropriate public return when a government-owned natural resource is developed with private capital?Smith's apparent answer is that Alberta may have to accept less revenue per barrel today to create more barrels, more investment, and more economic activity tomorrow.Critics will ask whether the government is giving up too much guaranteed public revenue in pursuit of investment that may not materialize..That is ultimately a question of risk allocation.Under a higher royalty regime, the public captures more value from production that occurs. Under a lower regime, more of the potential return remains with investors, increasing the incentive to commit capital — but also shifting more risk onto the public if expected investment fails to materialize.A high-stakes betThe royalty announcement should therefore not be judged simply by whether the rate goes up or down.The real test is whether the entire package works.If lower royalties, federal tax incentives, new pipeline capacity, indigenous partnerships, carbon infrastructure, and international market access combine to unlock major new investment, Alberta could eventually collect additional royalties and corporate tax revenues from a much larger industrial base.If the promised infrastructure or regulatory certainty fails to materialize, Alberta could surrender public revenue without receiving the corresponding increase in investment.There is also a risk no provincial government can control: the long-term trajectory of global oil demand.Alberta is betting that the world will continue to require large quantities of Canadian oil for long enough to justify another generation of capital investment..That makes Smith's royalty initiative only the opening move.The larger test will be whether Ottawa and Edmonton can deliver the infrastructure, market access, regulatory certainty, and emissions framework that companies say they need — and whether the resulting economic activity ultimately produces a public return sufficient to justify the incentives.Alberta has made this bet before, in different forms and under different circumstances.This time, however, the stakes extend beyond royalties.They go to the province's economic identity for the next generation: Will Alberta use its resource wealth primarily to capture revenue today, or use it to attract capital and expand the resource economy for tomorrow?The strongest reporting question for the eventual November announcement is therefore: What is Alberta's quantified fiscal cost of the incentive, what incremental production does the government expect in return, and over what period does it expect the lost royalty revenue to be recovered through additional royalties, corporate taxes, and broader economic activity?The answer will be measured not by the announcement in November, but by what gets built afterward.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.