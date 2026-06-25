Opinion

BURTON: The trained seals in the House of Commons

When the prime minister says MPs are ‘just useful for votes,’ he exposes how power has shifted from elected representatives to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters
Mark Carney speaking to reportersWalid Tamtam
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