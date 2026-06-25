BURTON: The trained seals in the House of Commons

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Prime Minister Mark Carney recently said what many Canadians have suspected for years. Caught on a hot microphone during a meeting with Croatia's Prime Minister, Carney remarked that Members of Parliament are "just useful for votes."The controversy is not that he said it. The controversy is that he may have been telling the truth.Canada's Parliament was designed to be the supreme democratic institution of the country. Canadians elect 343 Members of Parliament to represent their communities, scrutinize government decisions, debate legislation, and hold the executive to account. At least that is the theory.The reality is something very different.Over the past several decades, power has steadily migrated away from Parliament and into the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Cabinet has become increasingly subordinate. Parliamentary committees have become increasingly partisan. MPs have become increasingly irrelevant.The result is a political system in which elected representatives often function less as legislators and more as voting instruments for decisions made elsewhere.Political scientist Donald Savoie has spent decades documenting this transformation. His conclusion is devastating. Cabinet, he argues, no longer serves as a genuine decision-making body but increasingly functions as a focus group for the Prime Minister. Parliament itself has become an institution tasked largely with legitimizing decisions already made behind closed doors.If that assessment sounds harsh, Canadians need only watch Question Period. What should be an arena of accountability has become a theatre of scripted talking points. Party leaders determine who speaks. Staffers craft approved messaging. Genuine debate is rare. Independent thought is often punished..Many MPs arrive in Ottawa believing they will help shape national policy. Too often, they discover their primary responsibility is to follow instructions.The concentration of authority within the PMO is now so extensive that a widely cited international study found Canadian prime ministers wield more centralized power than leaders in any comparable Westminster democracy and exercise levels of influence that would make many presidents envious.Think about what that means.Canadians are repeatedly told they live in one of the world's strongest democracies. Yet the institutions that are supposed to disperse power and provide checks and balances are steadily weakening. Parliament's influence has diminished. Cabinet's independence has eroded. The public service increasingly operates under political control. Meanwhile, courts, Crown corporations, regulatory bodies, and other unelected institutions exercise growing influence over public policy.The democratic deficit is becoming impossible to ignore.Citizens cast ballots believing they are sending representatives to Ottawa. Instead, they are often sending seat warmers into a system where real authority is concentrated among a small circle of political insiders, advisors, strategists, and senior officials.This is not healthy governance. It is not what Parliament was intended to be.That is why Conservative MP Michael Chong's efforts to reform Parliament deserve support from Canadians of every political stripe. His proposals would reduce the power of party leaders over MPs, allow the Speaker greater authority in recognizing members during debate, strengthen the independence of committees, and diminish the Prime Minister's control over key parliamentary appointments..These are not revolutionary ideas. They are democratic repairs.The fact that such modest reforms are considered controversial speaks volumes about how distorted our political system has become.A healthy democracy does not fear independent legislators. It welcomes them.The greatest threat facing Canadian democracy today is not disagreement between parties. It is the gradual hollowing out of the institutions that were designed to keep power accountable.Parliament was never meant to be a rubber stamp.MPs were never meant to be trained seals.And Canadians were never meant to believe that casting a ballot every few years is a substitute for meaningful democratic representation.Carney's hot-mic remark may ultimately be remembered for something larger than a moment of political embarrassment. It may have exposed an uncomfortable truth.The people Canadians elect to govern are increasingly not the people who govern.If that trend continues, Parliament risks becoming little more than a stage set for a democracy that exists increasingly in appearance rather than practice.Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Alberta’s oil and heavy construction industry and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.