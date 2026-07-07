Opinion

BURTON: Who really built Canada?

Modern Canada was built by indigenous peoples, pioneers, and generations of immigrants — but history should be guided by evidence, not ideology.
Calgary’s Hudson’s Bay store is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the country.
Calgary’s Hudson’s Bay store is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the country.National Archives
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