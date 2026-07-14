Opinion

BURTON: Why Democratic Socialism is rising — and capitalists should blame themselves

Millions aren't rejecting capitalism because they've embraced Marx. They're losing faith in an economy they believe rewards wealth, political influence, and corporate power over hard work.
Democratic Socialists of America
Democratic Socialists of AmericaImage courtesy of Democratic Socialists of America
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