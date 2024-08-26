BURTON: Why would the University of Alberta keep somebody with these views?

Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Albert's oil and heavy construction industry, and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.Another leftist professor, supported substantially if not wholly by “White” Alberta tax dollars, is enthusiastically denigrating rural Alberta.In a recent Western Standard article by Nigel Hannaford, “Professor's racist attack on Smith cheap, mean and baseless,” I was once again flabbergasted at the depths to which “educators” are prepared to enthusiastically stoop. Professors of this ilk affirm by their very presence on a university campus, that they detract from the primary objective, educating students to be informed, thinking and contributing citizens.Speaking now of the rantings of Dr. Lise Gotell who “teaches” gender studies in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Alberta. Based on such gurus of academic social interaction as Gotell, one might suppose she/they/them/it..... see rural, white Alberta as the bastion of geographic solitude where educated Wokeism is must go, find, and abort insensitivity and intolerance. I bet this sums up the entire inherent beliefs, values, ethics, morals and principles of the Gender Studies department and is spread with the diplomatic skill of a Molotov cocktail.Before delving into what can only be described as the rantings of a Gender Studies “challenged” soul, one must first accept that Gotell has benefited immensely from the system and people she now finds so abhorrent. That is, the rural Alberta “white privilege” system, the oppressors, the racists, the intolerant, the misogynists (only white males of course,) the Christian Neanderthals, the anti—LBGTQ2SI, the ones who pay her salary, fund her failing education system, provide her the infrastructure, healthcare, police protection, the welfare system, the parks, the energy, the arts………. etc., she takes for granted and of course, is “entitled” to it all.Yes, those backward white folk (and presumably those unfortunate POC who live there with them in rural Alberta) are certainly a nasty lot when evaluated by bitter, hate-driven, inferior, holier-than-thou leftists professors. Gotell, it seems, being the poster child du jour, knows all that is wrong with “white privilege” Alberta but obviously, doesn’t have a remote clue that her pseudo academic existence is a gift from these dredges and peasants who make up Alberta’s backward rural white/POC society. “On X, she recently commented on what she dubbed Premier Smith's “tour of white Alberta.” When Albertans defended Smith, she commented that she was alarmed that “racists were so emboldened.”Methinks the Gotell lady doth protest too much but, again, how could she not? It is her raison d’être, her very existence is dependent on engaging in the blame game, the promotion of imaginary unfairness, the indoctrination, propagandizing, and showering vulnerable, naive students with fabricated hurts, disinformation, misinformation, and mal-information.What could go wrong under this foundational education claptrap?Hannaford ask the question, “Doesn’t it just make you wonder what she teaches the kids in her class?” There's no doubt here, Senor Hannaford. You can be certain she is a disciple of DEI, sees racism everywhere (except towards white people,) views men (white men in particular) as the incarnation of Lucifer and all men as misogynistic, 'My Body My Right' except for medical injections that she finds acceptable, believes people should be recruited and placed in power positions based on sex, colour, ethnicity, religion (except Christianity.) Meritocracy would be a terrible concept and always reckined the enemy within Gender Studies.Anyone who makes the comment, “ tour of white Alberta,” is actually not smart, they are ignorant. Never, please, conclude someone with a Ph.D. in resentments is smart — they are generally equipped to become expert whiners, complainers, crucifiers, blamers, fault finders, quibblers, badmouths and nigglers. They're in their glory lecturing others about what they should do but are hypocrites when it comes to walking the talk and providing practical, workable solutions to that which they see afflicts the unfair society in which they are “ stuck.”There's nothing redeeming in the attitude or character of people who view the world in this manner. They are a menace to the education system, society in general and students in particular.Gotell is a tremendous embarrassment to the University of Alberta and certainly calls into question the value of Gender Studies that, apparently, teaches such bombastic drivel, and nonsense!!!She should resign. Failing that, the University of Alberta should terminate her. Terry Burton is a retired veteran of Albert's oil and heavy construction industry, and a former member of the Alberta Apprenticeship Board.