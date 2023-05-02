Duncan Nightingale Jeff Callaway

Personal account of a developing tragedy: Calgary businessmen Duncan Nightingale (left,) John McLeod, COO of Blacksteel Energy and Jeff Callaway (right) were in Khartoum recently. Callaway explains what's behind the unrest in Sudan that caused Canada last week to withdraw its embassy staff.

 Contributed, Jeff Callaway

Imagine going to bed Friday night in Toronto. The weekend is ahead of you with plans to spend some time with family, visit friends, household chores like washing clothes and some grocery shopping.

Khartoum 1

Khartoum, Sudan... a modern city now beset by civil war as rival factions strive for power. According to Calgary businessman Jeff Callaway, the situation is deteriorating and as many as 16 million people could be facing starvation there this summer.

Instead, you are awakened by the sound of gunfire, artillery and fighter planes passing overhead. It’s early in the day so you gather your family in your ground floor apartment away from the windows. However, trying to assess the situation, you peek out the window only to see a handful of Ontario Provincial Police walking down the street with big guns shooting in the direction of a neighbours house. Then boom, an artillery shell hits close by and dust is strewn everywhere. The electricity shuts off. You take your scared child to the bathroom, but now there is no water.

