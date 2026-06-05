Opinion

CAMPBELL: The real threat isn't residential school ‘denialism' — it's censorship

The Senate's attempt to outlaw certain views on residential schools exposed a growing effort to police historical discussion rather than pursue truth through evidence and open debate.
Students at Blue Quills Residential School, on the Saddle Lake Indian Reserve. 
Students at Blue Quills Residential School, on the Saddle Lake Indian Reserve. WS Files
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