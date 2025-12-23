Carla Beck’s Christmas Message

Hi, I am Carla Beck, leader of the official opposition. Author Nora Roberts once said, nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room. And that pretty much sums up how I feel about Christmas.

It's my favorite time of the year when families gather, when we're able to slow down a bit and enjoy each other's company for a little while, the troubles of the world fade and we celebrate what brings us together. It's a time to take down those dusty boxes that we store away all year, the ones that are filled with our better angels. Angels of kindness, angels of compassion.

Christmas is a time that reminds us to think of others, about doing something extra special for your neighbour, or giving a little more generously to a local charity, maybe phoning an old friend who's had a tough year. Because when we do these things, our hearts become fuller, our lives become richer, and we move closer to the true meaning of Christmas.

Whether this is your first Saskatchewan Christmas, or your hundredth, no matter how you celebrate or who you celebrate with, let's all open our hearts and work together during this season to build a better province that brings peace and joy to everyone.

On behalf of myself, my family, and the entire Saskatchewan New Democrat official opposition, we wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best in 2026.