Opinion

GREEN: Carney government already clawing back ‘MOU’ promises made to Alberta

"Smith would do well to push back on Alberta’s initiation of its obligations under the MOU lest they be carved quickly in concrete, while the federal government’s pledges assume the status of vapourware."
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Abpoli
Pipelines
Ableg
Mark Carney
Fiscal Studies at the Fraser Institute
AHS Danielle Smith
mou
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