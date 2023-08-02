Dr. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians

In the past two-and-a-half years, courts in several provinces have directly or indirectly affirmed lockdowns, travel restrictions and mandatory vaccination policies that pressured people into getting injected with the COVID-19 vaccine. As long as governments claim to be motivated and guided by “science,” it seems Canadian judges are more than willing to approve the government’s violations of the Charter freedoms of association, conscience, religion, mobility, expression, peaceful assembly and bodily integrity.

It was wonderful and refreshing therefore to see the Alberta Court of King’s Bench invalidate the health orders of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Dr. Deena Hinshaw, in Ingram v. Alberta. Justice Barbara Romaine struck down the lockdown measures because they had been issued by Cabinet rather than by the CMOH. Dr. Hinshaw had testified at trial that politicians were the final decision-making authority, and that she merely provided advice and recommendations. The court ruled that CMOH orders, to be valid, had to come from Dr. Hinshaw instead of from Premier Jason Kenney.

JPB
JPB

Yes, apparently judges take judicial notice of just about anything Hinshaw says. Pathetic.

