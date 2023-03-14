Closed

In the middle of March 2000, health emergencies declared as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forced business and cultural institutions to close around the world. Only now are we starting to understand the cost of these measures.

 Wiki Commons

Lockdowns, vaccine passports, travel restrictions, and other violations of Charter rights and freedoms — imposed three years ago in mid-March of 2020 — may have receded into the memories of most Canadians. But their harmful economic, social, mental and physical harms will remain with us for years.

The west coast continues to be marked by unprecedented rates of addiction and overdoses. Violent crime rates have risen in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and other Canadian cities. More Canadians than ever before are contemplating the decision to end their own lives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Trudeau speaks much less about these things now, but when he does, he still calls it a "vaccine", and still says it was safe and effective. Even someone as thick as he is, must know better by now. If he isnt dealt with as he deserves, then we havent put this behind us.....

Report Add Reply
Farmer41
Farmer41

Myself and 22 others were terminated for refusing the experimental jab. Our employer was a contracted service provider for AHS. AHS dropped the mandates but our employer decided to keep the useless vax mandate. People are shocked when they hear there are still vax mandates. We are currently in the middle of a lawsuit against them.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

On the bright side, the scamdemic allowed me to remove all the relationships in my life with people that had no common sense and make a few new wonderful ones. I’m a very different person now than who I was three years ago and look at people with a different set of eyes now.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I still see random people wearing masks, I smile and wave, every village needs an idiot, and I was taught to be kind to them.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

We are in this together. Funny, I didn't receive 3 annual pay raises, increases in benefits and pension. Funny, my father's "charitable " Foundation didn't triple in value.

I remember my doctor coming out to the parking lot to issue my asthma prescription renewals because the AHS bureaucrat wouldn't let me into the doctor office because I refused to wear a face mask under my full face screen.

I remember the local restaurant trying to tell us we needed a vax passport to pick up takeout. I remember a world where I wasn't a second class citizen for refusing a vaccine that wasn't approved by Health Canada, but under Emergency Authorisation Use, instead. I remember the only politician to actually apologize to Albertans being almost slandered, because we weren't really discriminated against. I may eventually forgive, but I will never forget. When all the slanderous bassturds can send me back in time so I can attend the funerals of family, we will talk.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.