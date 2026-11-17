John Carpay, B.A., LL.B., is President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (jccf.ca).Roughly 80% of British Columbia sits under active Aboriginal title claims, in court or in negotiations. This includes claims by 25 Aboriginal groups to heavily populated areas, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.In August 2025, one of those claims produced an unprecedented result when the BC Supreme Court ruled that the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title over a mapped area in southeast Richmond where private homes exist. Justice Barbara Young declared that the Cowichan Tribes hold Aboriginal title “within the meaning of s. 35(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982”, covering approximately 150 private lots, commercial and industrial buildings, and a golf course. She left the private titles on the books but said that the Aboriginal title is a “senior interest in land”. Two different groups now hold title to the same land. Justice Young told the federal and BC governments to negotiate with the Cowichan Tribes about what happens next. The Cowichan and the BC government have both said private owners will not be displaced.Fifteen months later, there have been no recorded sales within the mapped area, even with owners having cut their asking prices. Appraisers have modelled commercial values to be 40% to 70% below pre-decision levels. Former premier David Eby told homeowners that their property rights would not be extinguished, and they would not pay rent to the Cowichan Tribes. He even offered up to $150 million in loan guarantees. Such promises are not legally binding or enforceable, and they have not restored the market. While homeowners technically did not lose the title to their properties, they did lose the concept of sole ownership and much of the value of their homes..Another court has issued a far more reasonable decision. Three months after the Cowichan ruling, New Brunswick’s Court of Appeal refused to declare Aboriginal title over privately owned lots, stating that such a declaration “would sound the death knell of reconciliation with the interests of non-Aboriginal Canadians.” In his decision, Justice Ernest Drapeau rightly pointed out that two exclusive rights cannot occupy the same piece of land. He left open the possibility of Aboriginals securing a declaration of Aboriginal title over lands on which homes have been built and purchased, but clarified that in such a case, it would be the Crown — the government — that would be responsible for compensating Aboriginals, with property titles unaffected. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear an appeal of this decision, thereby effectively creating a persuasive precedent that BC and other jurisdictions can consider.Whether the BC Court of Appeal — and ultimately the Supreme Court of Canada — adopt that reasoning is yet to be seen. Main arguments are set for November 2027, meaning a decision is unlikely before 2028 or 2029. If the Supreme Court of Canada takes the case, another two years will be added, so Richmond landowners will have to wait in limbo until 2030 or longer.BC’s new Conservative government has already committed to repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) as one of its first orders of business. This would remove the rule that requires BC laws to align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), a radical document, which goes much further than Canada’s Constitution. Sadly, repealing DRIPA would not negate or reverse the Cowichan judgment. But repealing this race-based legislation would ensure less injustice going forward.The new BC government should advance the New Brunswick approach in its arguments before the BC Court of Appeal. If a court finds enough historical evidence to support Aboriginal title over private lots, compensation to Aboriginals should be paid by the Crown, not by the homeowner. Private titles should not be declared invalid or treated as subordinate while the courts decide whether the concept of dual exclusive title makes sense, which it doesn’t. Still, anything paid by the Crown would be taken from Canadian taxpayers, none of whom played any role in what may have taken place in the 1700s and 1800s.John Carpay, B.A., LL.B., is President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (jccf.ca).