Opinion

CARPAY: Between the rock of the status quo and the hard place of Bill 24

No easy solution to protecting individual rights in Alberta
The status quo is bad, not because of deficiencies in the Alberta Bill of Rights, but because some judges really do not cherish the free society, writes lawyer John Carpay, in a further consideration of the Government of Alberta's Bill 24.
The status quo is bad, not because of deficiencies in the Alberta Bill of Rights, but because some judges really do not cherish the free society, writes lawyer John Carpay, in a further consideration of the Government of Alberta's Bill 24.WS file photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Premier Danielle Smith and Bill of Rights
Bill 24
Difficulties of amending Alberta Bill of Rights
Are judges pro-freedom?

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news