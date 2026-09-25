Opinion

CARPAY: Canada’s dangerous courtship with Brussels — an EU partnership threatens our constitutional independence

True national independence means rejecting foreign control completely, whether it originates in the US, Europe, or the UN.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump
Mark Carney and Donald TrumpImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Who
World Health Organization
European Union
Eu
Brussels
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
EU Associate Membership
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news