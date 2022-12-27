Tamara Lich

In so many ways, Convoy spokesman Tamara Lich became the face of peaceful dissent in Canada. John Carpay, President of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, represented her and other Convoy protesters. As Canadians consider the wins and losses on the freedom file during 2022, he draws upon his own family's experience in Holland during the Second World War to conclude that resistance is to government overreach may be costly, but is never futile.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Second World War fascinates me, in large part because all four of my grandparents suffered through the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, from 1940 to 1945.

My grandfather was also a prisoner of war in a German camp. He returned to the Netherlands in 1945 as a mere shell of his former self, both physically and mentally. Some of his scars never healed; the kind, jovial, fun-loving practical jokester from the pre-war years was gone forever.

Tags

Columnist

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Thanks John for another excellent column. I think the sure sign of tyranny is when a government continually creates a crisis and then claims to be able

To implement policy to “fix” the crisis they deliberately started, and make no mistake

Canada is living under tyranny, Trudeau and his Liberals are deliberately creating crisis after crisis and implementing more and more draconian legislation to “fix it” from energy cost crisis, inflation crisis, cost

Of living crisis, healthcare crisis, food crisis, violent crime crisis, these are all created by this this Liberal regime, and this is exactly how tyrants and dictators work, self made crisis after crisis with ever increasing restrictions on our freedoms to “fix”

These problems that the liberals are solely responsible for. Once any freedom is taken away by a government you will never get it back.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

very good piece. And many thanks to John for the work that he has done and continues to do. JCCF is on my list for support in the new year.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.