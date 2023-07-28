Lockdowns
A recent Calgary Sun opinion column by Kevin Martin says Justice Jeffrey Champion was right to fine Douglas Kaban $2,000 for refusing to wear a mask on an Edmonton-bound WestJet flight in November 2021.

Martin supportively argues that it was foolish for people to “scream that their Charter rights and freedoms have been torn from them,” in the face of lockdowns, mandatory masking and mandatory vaccination policies.

Columnist

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

A fake Scamdemic, foisted upon the public by and illegitimate regime, propped up by a court system staffed with treasounous collaborators.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It’s not surprising that the MSM parrots what the government says, and the courts parrot them. They are all one in the same, the government has bought the MSM, they have filled the courts with radicals to do their bidding, and it going to take a lot of work to clean this mess up.

Report
YYC 007
YYC 007

Smithy has done next to nothing to clean up the mess her predecessor created. We’re supposed to put this all behind us and move on hey?

Report
Mila
Mila

Great article, John Carpay. Indeed, there is nothing noble about blindly repeating government talking points, especially when those talking points are proven to be wrong. And, in regard to the rule of law, the point of the rule of law is that all --- especially the government --- are subject to the law. The "rule of law" seems to be ignored by our judges who defer too much to government edicts and simply rubber-stamp government decisions, or refuse to adjudicate because a matter has now become "moot".

Report
Alterego64
Alterego64

well said. Although many will still run out and get boosters, and many live in fear and still wear the masks, there was zero scientific proof the masks did anything but restrict our lungs from fresh air. Masks, jabs, lockdowns and every other measure was all Political.

Main difference between covid and the spanish flu? Covid was a political plandemic, released from a lab in Wuhan, the other a killer virus.

Report
grandview.67
grandview.67

I sincerely hope that judge is keep far, far away from the "trials" of the trucker Convoy detainees.

Report
will1
will1

I a proud to belong to the "pockets of resistance" group in this province.

Report
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As any idiot with over a 1” high forehead now know

Our courts and “justice” system are even more corrupt than the psychopathic Bernardo clone Trudeau

Report

