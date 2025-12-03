Opinion

CARPAY: Criminalizing belief? Liberal-Bloc deal turns holy scriptures into criminal hate speech

The new hate speech overreach could put faith leaders in prison.
Priest being arrested
Priest being arrestedImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberals
Religion
Bloc
Opinion
Opinion Column
Religious Persecution
Combatting Hate Act
Bill C9

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news