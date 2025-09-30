Opinion

CARPAY: False claims and race-based laws undermine reconciliation

Equality before the law — not race-based privilege — is the only path to real reconciliation.
Kamloops IRS students
Kamloops IRS studentsArchives Deschâtelets-NDC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Residential Schools
Unmarked Graves
Opinion
Opinion Column
race based privilege

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news