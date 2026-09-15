Opinion

CARPAY: Free speech is a human right — but not in Alberta

Repealing section 3 of the Alberta Human Rights Act is long overdue.
Freedom of Speech
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Alberta
Freedom Of Speech
Opinion
Alberta Human Rights Act
Opinion Column
Benita Pedersen
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Western Standard
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