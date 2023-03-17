About 15 people held a protest recently to draw attention to Calgary city council's anti-protest bylaw. Under the new city bylaw, protest is illegal within 100 metres of the entrances to designated libraries and recreation facilities.
After passing a bylaw that converts the peaceful expression of the “wrong” ideas in public places into illegal “street harassment,” the woke, progressive, social justice warriors who currently dominate Calgary’s City Council, have taken their war against Charter freedoms a step further by outlawing peaceful protests entirely, more or less.
Calgarians expressing opinions that Mayor Gondek and city council dislike may now do so only in places where they cannot be seen or heard, namely 100-meters away from the entrances of designated libraries and recreation facilities.
Freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what's approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.
At least 34 Calgarians have been charged under this plainly unconstitutional bylaw.
Bear in mind obstructing people from leaving and entering buildings is already prohibited by section 430 of the Criminal Code, which makes it illegal to “obstruct, interrupt, or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.”
When municipal politicians pass bylaws against behaviour that is already criminal, they are merely virtue-signaling.
Yes, there are limits to free speech. For example, free speech does not extend to blocking access to someone going about their business and engaging in legal activities, such as entering and leaving public facilities and private buildings. Nor does free speech extend to causing a disturbance by way of excessive noise. Nor does the right to protest peacefully exist in every public place, the insides of courtrooms and libraries being two examples. Nor does free speech include a right to utter threats, or to have any physical contact with another person; these are also criminal offences.
But apart from these reasonable legal prohibitions, Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.
In its 1992 decision in R. v. Zundel, the Supreme Court of Canada explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter, unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.
The content of the communication is irrelevant.
The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek seems to believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries. She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called “Safe and Inclusive Access” bylaw.
Freedom of expression necessarily includes the right to choose high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox. Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring.
Thus, when Calgary’s City Council uses its coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard, this amounts to crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends. The point of protests is to be seen and heard.
Needing to be 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance. Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance.
Moreover, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies not only to speakers, but also to listeners and potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf. Calgary’s “Safe and Inclusive Access” bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.
Repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept 'safe' from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false. In the past — and still today — those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes.
In a free society, nobody can be 'safe' from being exposed to opinions that one might find distasteful, wrong, false, hurtful or hateful. The 'safety' which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries.
But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.
If Calgary's city council can ban speech which current politicians dislike, then a different crop of politicians can ban other speech in the future. If a future government bans woke and progressive speech, social justice warriors will not be able to rely on their freedom of expression to defend themselves, because it will no longer exist.
John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta.
He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(5) comments
I find it interesting that Danielle Smith just yesterday censured Chestermere Council; I wonder if it is a "warning shot across the bow" that Gondek and her woke council may face similar opposition from the province?
Do you have a link discussing the chestermere council?
Those charged under this unconstitutional bylaw can expect a lot of support from citizens when the cases go to court. This woke City Council needs to be put in it's place. Remember which councilors supported this when the next elections come around Calgary.
I guess Calgary is racing to steal the "We're the most woke city" title from Edmonton. I'm sure Edmonton won't be out done, they'll fire back with something to tip the scales in their favor.
If this is any sign of how Calgary will vote in May, the province is screwed.
Jody Gondek is an illegitimate mayor! She cheated to become mayor and Naheed Nenshi helped her! I have yet to meet someone who voted for this trash! These crazy fascist leftist should not be allowed to run or manage anything! Calgary was once a great city, now it’s turning into a leftist $h!t hole that I don’t want to visit or do any other business in! I’m already selling my house so I can live at my farm full time!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.