About 15 people held a protest recently to draw attention to Calgary city council's anti-protest bylaw. Under the new city bylaw, protest is illegal within 100 metres of the entrances to designated libraries and recreation facilities.

After passing a bylaw that converts the peaceful expression of the “wrong” ideas in public places into illegal “street harassment,” the woke, progressive, social justice warriors who currently dominate Calgary’s City Council, have taken their war against Charter freedoms a step further by outlawing peaceful protests entirely, more or less.

Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek

Calgarians expressing opinions that Mayor Gondek and city council dislike may now do so only in places where they cannot be seen or heard, namely 100-meters away from the entrances of designated libraries and recreation facilities.

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

will1
will1

I find it interesting that Danielle Smith just yesterday censured Chestermere Council; I wonder if it is a "warning shot across the bow" that Gondek and her woke council may face similar opposition from the province?

terryc
terryc

Do you have a link discussing the chestermere council?

retiredpop
retiredpop

Those charged under this unconstitutional bylaw can expect a lot of support from citizens when the cases go to court. This woke City Council needs to be put in it's place. Remember which councilors supported this when the next elections come around Calgary.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

I guess Calgary is racing to steal the "We're the most woke city" title from Edmonton. I'm sure Edmonton won't be out done, they'll fire back with something to tip the scales in their favor.

If this is any sign of how Calgary will vote in May, the province is screwed.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Jody Gondek is an illegitimate mayor! She cheated to become mayor and Naheed Nenshi helped her! I have yet to meet someone who voted for this trash! These crazy fascist leftist should not be allowed to run or manage anything! Calgary was once a great city, now it’s turning into a leftist $h!t hole that I don’t want to visit or do any other business in! I’m already selling my house so I can live at my farm full time!

