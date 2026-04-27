Opinion

CARPAY: From fire prevention to freedom violation — inside the court decision that rebuked Nova Scotia government

The Evely case reveals how vague laws, massive fines, and unchecked authority collided with the Charter and lost.
Canadian war veteran Jeffrey Evely was fined nearly $29k for walking in the Nova Scotia woods.
Canadian war veteran Jeffrey Evely was fined nearly $29k for walking in the Nova Scotia woods.Image courtesy of Jeff Evely
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Nova Scotia
Opinion
Opinion Column
military veteran Jeff Evely
breached the Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Jeff Evely
forest ban

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