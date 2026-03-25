Opinion

CARPAY: From watchdog to censorship machine — why the CRTC must be abolished

Empowered by sweeping new laws, the CRTC now decides which voices get amplified or buried — all while claiming to act in the ‘public interest.’
Broadcaster pointing at CRTC sign
Broadcaster pointing at CRTC signPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
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Censorship
Crtc
Opinion
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