Opinion

CARPAY: Jason Kenney still won’t debate Alberta’s COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine passports

Six years later, critics say the former premier has never publicly defended the lockdowns and vaccine passports that restricted Charter freedoms and reshaped life in Alberta.
Clockwise, Jason Nixon, Tyler Shandro, Jason Kenney, Travis Toews, and an unidentified guest on the rooftop patio of the “Sky Palace”
Clockwise, Jason Nixon, Tyler Shandro, Jason Kenney, Travis Toews, and an unidentified guest on the rooftop patio of the “Sky Palace”
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Alberta
Vaccine Passports
Lockdowns
Opinion
Opinion Column
COVID-19

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